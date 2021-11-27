Giants news, 11/27: Stephen A. Smith, Devonta Smith, more

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

‘They’re trash!’ ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith dumps on Giants, plays the blame game

“They’re trash! OK? They’re not attractive at all. They have made the playoffs one time in the last 11 years! They’ve got a starting quarterback that’s got nine touchdowns and seven interceptions 10 damn games into the season! Don’t get me started with that! Here’s the deal: You’ve got (John) Mara, their ownership, you’ve got (Steve) Tisch. They have been married to their way. They hired a senior VP and head of football operations in Dave Gettleman who absolute, positively needs to go. They play and practice in East Rutherford, New Jersey. All I would ask you to do is this: Drive on the turnpike, past East Rutherford, and make sure your windows are rolled up because of the stink!”

Giants to get first look at ‘special’ DeVonta Smith after Eagles’ draft steal

Head coach Nick Sirianni says the Eagles did “whatever was necessary” to get Smith.

New York Giants-Philadelphia Eagles: Eagles Insider Analysis

In case you missed it

BBV podcast

You can find and subscribe to Big Blue View radio from the show’s home page.

You can find all the shows on our Big Blue View Radio Hub Page.

You can also find the shows and subscribe on all your favorite podcast apps:

Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS

BBV social platforms

BBV on Twitter | BBV on Facebook | BBV on Instagram | BBV Radio (available on all of your favorite podcast platforms) | BBV on YouTube

BBV mailbag

Have a Giants-related question? E-mail it to bigblueview@gmail.com and it might be featured in our weekly mailbag.