2021 College Football Week 13 - It’s Rivalry Week!

Good morning New York Giants fans! Happy Saturday and welcome to Week 13 of the college football season.

This isn’t just any ordinary week of regular season college football, this is Rivalry Week! Today we will see some of the most heated rivalries in the nation play out throughout the day. We’ll also get to see some of the best prospects in the upcoming draft play in what will certainly be must-watch scouting tape.

Without any further ado, let’s get to the games

(5) Michigan vs. (2) Ohio State

Fox

This might be one of the biggest, and best, games of the season. Both of these two teams are stacked with talent and NFL scouts will be flocking to the game. Ohio State might be the higher ranked team, but Michigan’s Aidan Hutchinson is probably the top prospect. Hutchinson has played his way into Top 10 consideration and could be one of the first defenders off the board.

Of course, Ohio State is well stocked with future NFL players, with receiving duo Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson being the obvious standouts.

There are other games being played in this time slot, but this is the one everyone will be watching.

Players to watch

Ohio State

Chris Olave (WR)

Garrett Wilson (WR)

Thayer Munford (OT)

Nicholas Petit-Frere (OT)

Jeremy Ruckert (TE)

Zach Harrison (EDGE)

Michigan

Aidan Hutchinson (EDGE)

David Ojabo (EDGE)

Braxton Hill (S)

Auburn vs. (3) Alabama

CBS - 3:30pm

Of course we’re going to talk about the Iron Bowl, we couldn’t not make this a highlighted game. The rivalry game between Alabama and Auburn is always one of the biggest games of the year and another magnet game for scouts.

Auburn isn’t ranked anymore, but they have some legit NFL prospects. In particular, cornerbacks Roger McCreary and Nehemiah Pritchett stand out as players who could be taken as early as the second round. As for Alabama, my usual rule applies: Just watch and enjoy the game, taking note of players who stand out. There are going to be future NFL players at just about every position.

(12) Michigan State vs. Penn State

ABC - 3:30pm

Penn State has absolutely plummeted from grace, losing 4 of 5 from October 9th to November 13th. But Penn State still has talented players on their roster, including linebacker Brandon Smith and safety Jaquan Brisker.

Those two have a tough match-up this week in Michigan State running back Kenneth Walker III, who might just be the best runner in the country right now. Coming into the game, Walker has 1,498 yards on 233 carries (6.3 per carry), and 17 touchdowns. This is also his first year at Michigan State, having transferred from Wake Forest. It seems likely that this will also be the 21-year old Junior’s final season at Michigan State as well.

Players to watch

Michigan State

Kenneth Walker III (RB)

Connor Heyward (TE)

Matt Allen (iOL)

Jayden Reed (WR/ST)

Drew Beesley (EDGE)

Penn State

Brandon Smith (LB)

Jaquan Brisker (S)

Jahan Dotson (WR)

Arnold Ebiketie (EDGE)

Rasheed Walker (OT)

Prime time

(7) Oklahoma State vs. (10) Oklahoma

ABC - 7:30 pm

It’s Bedlam!

The annual game between Oklahoma (10-1) and Oklahoma State (10-1) is one of my favorite games of the year and usually results in some serious fireworks. These two teams are capable of some truly impressive offensive displays and have some of the best offensive minds at any level to their credit.

Oklahoma was considered a favorite for the College Football Playoffs not all that long ago, but fell off following a tough loss to Baylor. Likewise, QB Spencer Rattler was a potential “top QB” in the upcoming draft, but hasn’t developed the way he was expected to at the start of the season and was benched.

The winner of this game could find themselves in the conversation for the Playoffs, particularly if chaos ensues and Alabama loses to Auburn.

Players to watch

Oklahoma State

Kolby Harvell-Peel (S)

Josh Sills (OL)

Malcolm Rodriguez (LB)

Oklahoma