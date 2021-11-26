Giants news, 11/26: Jason Garrett fallout, defense rankings, more

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

These 10 Giants are under most pressure after Jason Garrett was fired — and some could get axed next if things don’t get better

Dave Gettleman unsurprisingly tops the list.

NFL Week 12 Defense Rankings PFF

26. NEW YORK GIANTS (NO CHANGE) A season ago, the Giants’ defense felt like it was frequently overachieving and causing opposing offenses problems. And this year, that impact isn’t nearly as prominent. More players on the unit are earning below-average grades than above-average. Leonard Williams has been the defense’s best player, and his current 62.5 PFF pass-rushing grade would be the lowest mark of his career. The Giants are already making moves to shake things up after a disappointing 11 weeks, but the defense shouldn’t be immune from criticism, either.

NFL Draft 2022: What will Giants do with 3 premium picks in Rounds 1 and 2? Find a replacement for Daniel Jones?

Evan Neal and Jermaine Johnson go in the first round.

Giants Now: LT on list of greatest Thanksgiving plays

Taylor’s 97-yard pick-six against Detroit in 1982 ranks No. 4.

The biggest change to expect with Freddie Kitchens calling plays and more Giants thoughts

#Giants Thursday injury report:



DNP:

FB Cullen Gillaspia (Calf)

TE Kyle Rudolph (Ankle)

WR Sterling Shepard (Quad)

TE Kaden Smith (Knee)

WR Kadarius Toney (Quad)



Limited:

RB Saquon Barkley (Ankle)

LB Lorenzo Carter (Ankle)

CB Adoree Jackson (Quad)

WR John Ross (Quad) — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) November 25, 2021

