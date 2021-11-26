Giants-Eagles predictions: BBV staff shows little faith in Giants

Can the New York Giants defend their home turf on Sunday and defeat the NFC East rival Philadelphia Eagles? Oddsmakers don’t think so, with DraftKings Sportsbook currently listing the Giants as 2.5-point underdogs. Perusing Week 12 predictions from national football analysts, it’s apparent the majority of them don’t think so.

What do your Big Blue View contributors think? Well, even here there does not appear to be a whole lot of faith in the home team.

Chris Pflum

“It pains me to pick the Eagles here, but they’ve been playing much better football over the last month. I’m worried that their new scheme presents some bad matchups for New York and the Giants will play right into the Eagles’ hands.”

Emily Iannaconi

“The Giants should have nowhere to go but up after a 30-10 loss to the Buccaneers in which the only touchdown scored was by the team’s left tackle. But the Eagles, bolstered by the second-best run offense in the league, have been trending upwards in recent weeks. Jalen Hurts has embraced his dual-threat tendencies to carry the offense to two-straight wins over against the Denver Broncos and New Orleans Saints. Perhaps the only advantage the Giants have this week is that the Eagles will be scrambling to watch film on Freddie Kitchens’ play calling now that Jason Garrett is out as offensive coordinator. But the advantages likely stop there. This is a Philly team that has generated some postseason momentum and so the Eagles have more to play for when they visit the Giants at what is likely to be a very green MetLife Stadium on Sunday.”

Joseph Czikk

“I’m taking the Eagles. I didn’t previously believe too highly in the Eagles but they’ve been great over three wins in the last four games. The one loss was on a virtual time-expiring game-winning field goal to the Chargers. Jalen Hurts has been leading a good running game along with Miles Sanders and Jordan Howard. The Giants’ offense needs to really step up and I just don’t know if they’re going to do it this week. It’s still a little to tough to really believe they’ll take this one, for me at least.”

Jeremy Portnoy

“If not for the interception Adoree’ Jackson was practically gifted, the Giants would not have scored any touchdowns against the Buccaneers last week. There is little reason to believe New York can score enough to keep pace with the Eagles, who have won three of their last four and scored at least 30 points in each of those wins. A new play-caller is not going to magically solve the offensive ineptitude New York has put on display the last few weeks.”

Valentine’s View

“Maybe it’s a case of temporary insanity. Maybe I think the Giants’ offense will be temporarily inspired with Jason Garrett gone. Maybe I can’t stand the fact that as I type this no one else on the BBV staff is picking the Giants. Maybe I just can’t stand the Eagles. Whatever, I’m going there.”