Giants news, 11/25: Joe Judge playing the ‘competitive advantage’ card, more

Good morning and Happy Thanksgiving, New York Giants fans! Enjoy your day day of family, food and football.

And the play-caller is ...

... Still to be revealed.

Giants coach Joe Judge stuck to the “we’ll work through it collectively” script on Wednesday when asked if he was ready to reveal who would call offensive plays on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Judge told media that “I have an idea” who that play-caller will be, but didn’t want to tell the media.

“We’ve got a lot of things that may be a little bit up our sleeve,” Judge said. “Any competitive advantage you want to have you want to keep to yourselves.”

For what it’s worth, Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said he would handle things the same way if he were changing play-callers.

“If I’m Coach Judge I’m doing the same thing and I’m not saying who’s calling the plays because then it’s one less thing we can prepare for,” Sirianni said.

The expectation is that senior offensive assistant Freddie Kitchens will call plays.

More headlines

Daniel Jones has seven games to prove he had a Jason Garrett problem

Dez Bryant calls out Jason Garrett after coach fired by Giants: 'Never respected his philosophy' - CBSSports.com

New York Giants - Week 12 Storylines to Watch - Sports Illustrated New York Giants News, Analysis and More

NFL analyst: Giants screwed up by drafting Daniel Jones | ‘It’s time for change’ - nj.com

NFL sources on what's next for Giants following Jason Garrett firing

In case you missed it

BBV podcast

You can find and subscribe to Big Blue View radio from the show’s home page.

You can find all the shows on our Big Blue View Radio Hub Page.

You can also find the shows and subscribe on all your favorite podcast apps:

Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS

BBV social platforms

BBV on Twitter | BBV on Facebook | BBV on Instagram | BBV Radio (available on all of your favorite podcast platforms) | BBV on YouTube

BBV mailbag

Have a Giants-related question? E-mail it to bigblueview@gmail.com and it might be featured in our weekly mailbag.