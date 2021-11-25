Giants news, 11/25: Joe Judge playing the ‘competitive advantage’ card, more

Good morning and Happy Thanksgiving, New York Giants fans! Enjoy your day day of family, food and football.
And the play-caller is ...
... Still to be revealed.
Giants coach Joe Judge stuck to the “we’ll work through it collectively” script on Wednesday when asked if he was ready to reveal who would call offensive plays on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Judge told media that “I have an idea” who that play-caller will be, but didn’t want to tell the media.
“We’ve got a lot of things that may be a little bit up our sleeve,” Judge said. “Any competitive advantage you want to have you want to keep to yourselves.”
For what it’s worth, Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said he would handle things the same way if he were changing play-callers.
“If I’m Coach Judge I’m doing the same thing and I’m not saying who’s calling the plays because then it’s one less thing we can prepare for,” Sirianni said.
The expectation is that senior offensive assistant Freddie Kitchens will call plays.
More headlines
Daniel Jones has seven games to prove he had a Jason Garrett problem
Dez Bryant calls out Jason Garrett after coach fired by Giants: 'Never respected his philosophy' - CBSSports.com
New York Giants - Week 12 Storylines to Watch - Sports Illustrated New York Giants News, Analysis and More
NFL analyst: Giants screwed up by drafting Daniel Jones | ‘It’s time for change’ - nj.com
NFL sources on what's next for Giants following Jason Garrett firing
In case you missed it
- Giants’ roster moves: Nate Ebner placed on IR, TE Chris Myarick signed to roster
- Giants QB Daniel Jones admits he will miss Jason Garrett, shoulders responsibility
- 4 things the Giants’ offense needs to accomplish
- Giants vs. Eagles, Week 12 odds: Giants will be underdogs at home
BBV podcast
You can find and subscribe to Big Blue View radio from the show’s home page.
You can find all the shows on our Big Blue View Radio Hub Page.
You can also find the shows and subscribe on all your favorite podcast apps:
Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS
BBV social platforms
BBV on Twitter | BBV on Facebook | BBV on Instagram | BBV Radio (available on all of your favorite podcast platforms) | BBV on YouTube
BBV mailbag
Have a Giants-related question? E-mail it to bigblueview@gmail.com and it might be featured in our weekly mailbag.
Loading comments...