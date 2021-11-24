Follow our easy-to-read StoryStream for all the pre-game, in-game and post-game Giants-Eagles information you need

Giants vs. Eagles 2021, Week 12: Everything you need to know

The New York Giants (3-7) host the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday (1 p.m., FOX) at MetLife Stadium in a game that is interesting on many levels.

First, it is an NFC East meeting between rivals who really don’t like each other.

It is the first meeting since basically accused the Eagles of tanking a Week 7 game last season against the Washington Football Team. A victory by Philadelphia would have given the Giants the division title.

The game will be the Giants’ first following the firing of Jason Garrett as offensive coordinator.

The Giants will retire Michael Strahan’s No. 92 jersey in a halftime ceremony, in front of a crowd that might have more Eagles than Giants fans.

The Eagles are 5-6, in second place in the NFC East. they have won three of four, averaging 34.5 points during that time. After starting the season 1-5, the Giants are 3-7 and desperately seeking victories over their final seven games to at least avoid a fifth straight double-digit loss season.

The Eagles are 3.5-point favorites.

