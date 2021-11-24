Giants vs. Eagles 2021, Week 12: Everything you need to know

The New York Giants (3-7) host the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday (1 p.m., FOX) at MetLife Stadium in a game that is interesting on many levels.
- First, it is an NFC East meeting between rivals who really don’t like each other.
- It is the first meeting since basically accused the Eagles of tanking a Week 7 game last season against the Washington Football Team. A victory by Philadelphia would have given the Giants the division title.
- The game will be the Giants’ first following the firing of Jason Garrett as offensive coordinator.
- The Giants will retire Michael Strahan’s No. 92 jersey in a halftime ceremony, in front of a crowd that might have more Eagles than Giants fans.
The Eagles are 5-6, in second place in the NFC East. they have won three of four, averaging 34.5 points during that time. After starting the season 1-5, the Giants are 3-7 and desperately seeking victories over their final seven games to at least avoid a fifth straight double-digit loss season.
The Eagles are 3.5-point favorites.
