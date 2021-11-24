Giants’ roster moves: Nate Ebner placed on IR, TE Chris Myarick signed to roster

The New York Giants on Wednesday placed special teamer Nate Ebner on injured reserve and signed tight end Chris Myarick to the 53-man roster.

Ebner, in his second season with the Giants, played 133 special teams snaps this season in six games. Ebner signed at the end of the preseason after spending the spring and summer rehabbing an injury. He made two special teams tackles this season.

Ebner spent eight seasons with the New England Patriots, where he worked with Giants coach Joe Judge, a special teams coach in New England at the time.

Myarick, 26, has appeared in four games for the Giants this season. He has played 21 offensive snaps over that time. Myarick played in three games last season for the Miami Dolphins.

Myarick provides protection at tight end, where the Giants are dealing with injuries. Kaden Smith has been dealing with a knee injury all season, and missed Monday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers because of the knee injury. Kyle Rudolph is on this week’s injury report with an ankle injury.