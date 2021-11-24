Giants-Eagles injury news: WR Kadarius Toney misses Wednesday practice

Wide receiver Kadarius Toney, who left late in Monday night’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a quad contusion, did not practice Wednesday for the New York Giants. The 3-7 Giants host the 5-6 Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, and Toney’s name was the only significant addition to the Giants’ injury report.

Despite an inconsistent rookie season, Toney leads the Giants in receptions (35), targets (48) and yards receiving (324).

Linebacker Lorenzo Carter, who has missed the last three games with an ankle injury, participated on a limited basis.

The Giants held a walk-through on Wednesday, so participation in the list below is considered a projection.

Wednesday injury report

Giants

Did not practice

DB Nate Ebner (knee)

FB Cullen Gillaspia (calf)

TE Kyle Rudolph (ankle)

WR Sterling Shepard (quad)

TE Kaden Smith (knee)

WR Kadarius Toney (quad)

Limited participation

RB Saquon Barkley (ankle)

LB Lorenzo Carter (ankle)

CB Adoree’ Jackson (quad)

WR John Ross (quad)