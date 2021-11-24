Giants news, 11/24: Reaction to firing of Jason Garrett, more

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

What's Next for Giants Offense After Jason Garrett Dismissal? - Sports Illustrated New York Giants News, Analysis and More

Barber: NYG firing Jason Garrett was ‘absolutely necessary’

"Jason's a friend of mine, he was a teammate of mine. I feel bad for him. But [his firing] was absolutely necessary," Tiki Barber said during Tuesday's edition of the Tiki and Tierney show. "This team is adrift. It feels like they don't have a direction, offensively. Every single week, you're holding your breath, hoping that things will be successful. And very rarely, are they consistently so... "There's a lot of things that need to change. Garrett, he's the scapegoat, he got fired today. But it's not all that's gone wrong... I can't see where they are heading... Where is the positive? Now Freddie Kitchens is going to come in, be the offensive coordinator, and we're supposed to feel good about this? You don't feel good about this team in any capacity."

Firing Jason Garrett was an easy call for the Giants, who could have bigger decisions to make ahead – The Athletic

Manningcast audience rebounds, slightly - ProFootballTalk

Titans waive RB Adrian Peterson, sign WR Golden Tate to practice squad

Giants legend Michael Strahan is going to space

