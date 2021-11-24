Giants vs. Eagles, Week 12 odds: Giants will be underdogs at home

With everything going on — playing Monday night, firing Jason Garrett on Tuesday, the Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday — it is easy to forget that the New York Giants have to get ready to face the NFC East rival Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday at MetLife Stadium.

The Giants are currently 3.5-point underdogs per Draft Kings Sportsbook in what will pass for a home game simply because of its physical location. Considering how things have been going for the two teams the stadium is likely to be overrun by Eagles fans on Sunday.

When the season began the two late-season games against the Eagles, this one and a Week 16 clash in Philadelphia, looked like games in which the Giants might be favored. With first-year head coach Nick Sirianni and a new full-time starting quarterback in Jalen Hurts, the Eagles were considered to be rebuilding. Many thought the Giants, in Joe Judge’s second season, were poised to take a step forward and be a playoff contender this season.

Fast forward to the present and things have not played out that way.

The Giants are 3-7 and in last place in the NFC East. They just fired former offensive coordinator Jason Garrett. GM Dave Gettleman’s seat is on fire. Judge’s seat might also be warming up.

The Eagles? They are 5-6, in the NFC East. They have won three of four. They have scored 40 points twice and are averaging 34.5 points per game during that four-game span. The 30-point barrier is something the Giants have not visited since 2019.

So, entering this game it is the Eagles who appear to be rising. The Giants? They appear to be careening toward a fifth straight double-digit loss season and another potential rebuild.