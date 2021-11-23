Giants’ coach Joe Judge leaves open the possibility of calling his own offensive plays

After firing offensive coordinator Jason Garrett on Tuesday, head coach Joe Judge refused to confirm reports that senior offensive assistant and former Cleveland Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens would be the play-caller for the remainder of the season.

Judge said the Giants would construct the offense “collaboratively as a group” and that “everything’s on the table” in terms of how plays would be called — including the possibility that he would do so himself.

Judge said firing Garrett was not a “snap decision” and that the poor performance Monday night against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers should not be considered a “boiling point” in his relationship with Garrett.

It’s just a move we feel we have to make at this point to help the team go further,” Judge said. “I feel we have to be more productive as an offense. Generally speaking the offense’s job is to score points. I don’t believe we’re scoring enough points.”

Judge was asked if he regretted not making this move earlier in the season, at least during the bye, rather on a short week after a Monday night game.

“I don’t think there’s ever an ideal time to make a change like this in a season,” Judge said. “Entering the bye week we had played a stretch of three games where I thought as a team we were making some progress … this is not a snap decision

“We’ve gotta make some moves to give our offense an opportunity to change some things up, be more productive and ultimately score more points.”

While Garrett is taking the fall, Judge wouldn’t say the offensive struggles are all on the now-former coordinator.

“This isn’t a blame game. That’s not what this is at all. I’m not looking for a head to roll,” Judge said.

Yet, a head did roll.

Garrett issued a statement through the Giants after his firing: