Post-game quotebook: What the Giants said after blowout loss to Buccaneers

What were the New York Giants saying Monday after losing 30-10 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers? Let’s dive into the post-game press conference and find out.

Joe Judge on the offense’s lack of production...

“We have got to do a better job scoring points – I know that sounds pretty obvious and to the point with it, but I’m going to keep it very blunt on that right there. We have to do a better job of putting our players in a position to make plays. We have too many good players and we have to put them in a better position to capitalize, that’s it. We have to make sure we sit down tomorrow as a coaching staff and understand how we have to play this game and give our players a chance to make plays. So, in reference to any body language or anything at the end of the game, I’ll handle the corrections we have to make. But as a player, there are some things I would be frustrated about as well.”

Judge on the offensive line’s performance...

“I think at times the guys protected very well, especially early when we played the game the way we talked about playing it throughout the week – when we called it the way we talked about calling it throughout the week and getting the guys to push the ball down the field. We had a lot of shots down the field – some we capitalized on, some drew penalties. Some, wherever they ended up down the field, had opportunities. We got into a mix again at the end of the game, we were behind and obviously they knew we were going to throw. We’ve got to change it up more now – we have to make sure that we call the game [and] give our players a better chance at success.”

Daniel Jones on his interception to NT Steve McLendon...

“Just a bad decision, trying to get the ball out of my hands. Got to be smarter in that situation. “Kind of looking at both of those guys; [running back] Saquon [Barkley] and then [tight end Chris] Myarick following him. Got to make a better decision.”

Jones on why Kenny Golladay was only targeted twice...

“I think [wide receiver Kenny Golladay], I think a lot of guys, we certainly wanted to get more involved and we didn’t. He’s a big time player for us, and we’ve got to get him more involved. That starts with me and finding him in some certain situations and getting him the ball. [Kenny Golladay], as well as the rest of the guys, we have to get everyone involved.”

Saquon Barkley on if he feels healthy...

“It’s not the bang-up thing it’s just getting my feet caught back up again. It’s a little frustrating to have to sit out again and come back and feel like how I was Week 1. Getting my feet caught back up. That just comes with missing a little time and just getting my body back. I’m going to do whatever it takes to continue to get my body back. To get my brain and my feet and my legs caught up together. That starts with this week. Obviously, we got a short week. We got a big game coming up against the Eagles and just take it one day at a time and get better.”

Barkley on his faith in Jason Garrett...

“Yes, I believe in him. At the end of the day, like I said, it’s easy to just go and – everyone wants to blame the coaches. I feel like sometimes instead of pointing the finger, you [have] to point the thumb. Look at yourself in the mirror. If I go out there and make more plays or if this person or that person goes out there and makes more plays, it’s not even a conversation. That’s what I believe, and we got to take that [upon] our self as players. We got to go out there and make plays.”

Andrew Thomas on his touchdown reception...

“In practice it’s a lot easier. The tempo is obviously a lot faster [and] the pace is a lot faster. ‘DJ’ (Daniel Jones) had pressure on him, made a good throw, and I did what I had to do to make the catch.”

Thomas on the offense’s struggles...

“I think it’s just consistency. In a lot of the games that we’ve played, we’ve moved the ball really well, but we get in key situations – and Coach [Joe] Judge says it all the time, ‘Everyone can’t have a my bad.’ That’s what happens sometimes, whether it’s me, someone else, everyone has a play, and when you’re playing against great teams you can’t do that. Everyone has to execute every play – that’s the key to winning.”

Leonard Williams on the lack of pressure on Tom Brady...

“He definitely sat back there longer than we hoped. I think that first drive he was getting the ball out pretty quickly. The way we could’ve affected him was getting our hands up and knocking down some balls, or getting pressure in front of him and making him feel us a little bit. There were times where he was sitting back there, patting the ball and we didn’t get enough pressure today. I didn’t do enough today and up front in general on the defensive side we didn’t do enough today.”