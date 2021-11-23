Giants news, 11/23: Jason Garrett in trouble after Monday night debacle?

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

Change coming at offensive play-caller

After Monday night’s terrible offensive performance — 10 points, 215 total yards — Gants head coach Joe Judge couldn’t hide frustration with offensive coordinator Jason Garrett.

“We have got to do a better job scoring points – I know that sounds pretty obvious and to the point with it, but I’m going to keep it very blunt on that right there. We have to do a better job of putting our players in a position to make plays. We have too many good players and we have to put them in a better position to capitalize, that’s it,” Judge said. “We have to make sure we sit down tomorrow as a coaching staff and understand how we have to play this game and give our players a chance to make plays. So, in reference to any body language or anything at the end of the game, I’ll handle the corrections we have to make. But as a player, there are some things I would be frustrated about as well.”

Does he still have faith in Garrett?

“I have faith in all the people on our team: players, coaches, everything,” Judge said. “But look, we’ll assess everything as a team and make any move we need to going forward.”

Garrett did open up the playbook with some trick plays. Along the way, though, Kenny Golladay received only two targets and Saquon Barkley had just six rushing attempts.

