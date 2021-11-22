Giants’ roster moves: LT Andrew Thomas activated from IR

The New York Giants will have their best offensive lineman, Andrew Thomas, active on Monday night against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Giants on Monday activated Thomas from injured reserve in the most important of several roster moves announced just hours before kickoff.

Thomas has missed four of the last five games with foot and ankle injuries. He has been on injured reserve since leaving early in a Week 6 game against the Los Angeles Rams. Thomas has not allowed a sack in five games, covering 201 pass-blocking snaps, this season.

Thomas admitted on Saturday that he will be playing at less than 100 percent.

“It’s not easy, but it puts a lot of emphasis on my technique. Plays that I might not be able to make athletically, if I have the right technique, I’ll be in the right position, so that’s what I’m trying to do,” he said.

The Giants also made a series of other roster moves on Monday. Linebacker Trent Harris was signed from the Giants’ practice squad. Tight end Chris Myarick and defensive back Steven Parker were elevated from the practice squad, and wide receiver/return specialist Pharoh Cooper was activated from the practice squad as a COVID-19 replacement. Safety Logan Ryan is on the Reserve/COVID-19 list and will miss the game.

Harris has been elevated from the practice squad for the past two games. Myarick was elevated from the practice squad Week 2 vs. the Washington Football Team and played seven snaps. Parker was signed to the roster and played 12 snaps three weeks ago vs. the Kansas City Chiefs. Cooper was elevated from the practice squad against the Las Vegas Raiders two weeks and returned punts and kickoffs.

In addition to all of that, various reports have indicated that running back Saquon Barkley is expected to play Monday night. Barkley has missed four straight games with an ankle injury.