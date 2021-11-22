Giants vs. Bucs, Week 11: Live updates

Will the New York Giants be contenders or pretenders? That is really what is on the line for the Giants Monday night when they face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (ESPN, 8:15 p.m.).

The 3-6 Giants are 10.5-point underdogs to the home-standing 6-3 Buccaneers, who are the defending Super Bowl champions.

An upset of Tampa Bay would make the Giants 4-6. Seven teams make the conference playoffs, and right now the final two wild-card spots are held by the Minnesota Vikings, who are both 5-5. A victory would put the Giants within a game of the final wild-card spot, in a cluster of eight teams with 5-5 or 4-6 records.

A loss and the Giants sit at 3-7, joining the Seattle Seahawks and Chicago Bears. The only team in the NFC with a worse won-loss record is the 0-9-1 Detroit Lions.

The Giants will be buoyed by the return of left tackle Andrew Thomas, who was activated from IR on Monday, and running back Saquon Barkley, who will play after missing four games with an ankle injury.

Logan Ryan, on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, will not play for the Giants.

Use this as your discussion thread throughout the game.

Inactives

Giants

WR Sterling Shepard (quad)

FB Cullen Gillaspia (calf)

DB Nate Ebner (knee)

LB Oshane Ximines

LB Lorenzo Carter (ankle/illness)

OL Wes Martin

TE Kaden Smith

Buccaneers

The Buccaneers will be without wide receiver Antonio Brown and defensive tackle Vita Vea, but tight end Rob Gronkowski is active.

QB Kyle Trask

S Andrew Adams

LS Carson Tinker

DL Vita Vea

G Nick Leverett

Wr Antonio Brown

Follow us on social media

BBV on Twitter: Follow @BigBlueView

Ed Valentine: Follow @Valentine_Ed

BBV on Facebook: Click here to like the Big Blue View Facebook page

BBV on YouTube: Subscribe to the Big Blue View YouTube channel

BBV on Instagram: Click here to follow our Instagram page

BBV podcasts: Click here to subscribe to BBV Radio

Giants 2021 regular season schedule

Week 1 (L) — Denver 27, Giants 13

Week 2 (L) — Washington 30 Giants 29

Week 3 (L) — Atlanta 17, Giants 14

Week 4 (W) — Giants 27, Saints 21 (OT)

Week 5 (L) — Cowboys 44, Giants 20

Week 6 (L) — Rams 38, Giants 11

Week 7 (W) — Giants 25, Panthers 3

Week 8 (L) — Chiefs 20, Giants 17

Week 9 (W) — Giants 23, Raiders 16

Week 10 — Bye

Week 11 (Mon., Nov. 22) — at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8:15 p.m., ESPN)

Week 12 (Mon., Nov. 28) — vs. Philadelphia Eagles (1 p.m., FOX)

Week 13 (Sun., Dec. 5) — at Miami Dolphins (1 p.m., FOX)

Week 14 (Sun., Dec. 12) — at Los Angeles Chargers (4:05 p.m., FOX)

Week 15 (Sun., Dec. 19) — vs. Dallas Cowboys (1 p.m., FOX)

Week 16 (Sun., Dec. 26) — @ Eagles (1 p.m., FOX)

Week 17 (Sun., Jan. 2) — @ Chicago Bears (1 p.m., FOX)

Week 18 (Sun., Jan. 9) — vs. Washington Football Team (1 p.m., FOX)