Giants news, 11/22: Leonard Williams, Saquon Barkley, more

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

Giants’ Leonard Williams looks to reverse fortunes vs. Tom Brady

Williams is 1-10 against Brady.

The workload — on pace to be his heaviest since his lone Pro Bowl season in 2016 — means last week’s bye came at a good midseason point for Williams, who went to Turks and Caicos with fellow linemen Dexter Lawrence and Austin Johnson. “I usually never do anything during the bye week. I try not to get out of football mode,” Williams said. “That’s what I thought. But having that time off actually was really helpful. I was really excited to be back, and I felt refreshed and ready to finish this season strong.”

Note to Giants: Tom Brady’s Buccaneers are vulnerable

“I don’t think we have given any team our best shot yet,” former Giants and current Bucs defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul said this week. “We try to forget we’re the Super Bowl champions, but you’ve got to understand all 31 teams are looking to play their best against us. I don’t think we’ve been playing our best ball, but we’re capable of playing our best ball. Once we do that, you’ll see the true Buccaneers come out.’’

Donkey! Giants might be NFL’s only team to use this strange offensive formation — and 2 players are pushing coaches to use it more

The Giants are the only team that uses two fullbacks.

Saquon Barkley Start/Sit Week 11: Can fantasy managers trust Barkley on MNF?

