Giants vs. Buccaneers 2021, Week 11: Game time, TV channel, online streaming, odds, announcers, more

The (3-6) New York Giants head to Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Monday night to take on the (6-3) Buccaneers.

The Giants are coming off their bye week while the Bucs dropped their last game to Washington, 29-19. Quarterback Tom Brady threw two first quarter interceptions in the loss. Still, Tampa Bay is undefeated at home this year, a seemingly tall task for the Giants.

The Giants enter the game with a slim chance of earning one of the final two wild-card spots in the NFC. Seven teams make the playoffs in each conference, and the Giants enter the weekend 13th in overall conference standings. The 5-4 New Orleans Saints and 5-5 Carolina Panthers are currently holding the final two wild-card spots.

Running back Saquon Barkley, who has not played for the New York Giants since suffering a Week 5 ankle injury, is expected to play. Meanwhile, Andrew Thomas, who is still officially on injured reserve, is also trending toward playing.

The Giants also placed defensive back Logan Ryan on the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Friday.

What you need to know

What: New York Giants at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

When: Monday, Nov. 22, 2021

Where: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL

Game time: 8:15 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Announcers: Steve Levy, Brian Griese, Louis Riddick, Lisa Salters (field reporter)

Radio: WFAN-660 AM (Bob Papa, Carl Banks, Howard Cross)

Pre-game: Lance Medow, Paul Dottino, Jeff Feagles, John Schmeelk

Post-game: Lance Medow, John Schmeelk, Paul Dottino, Jeff Feagles, Bob Papa, Carl Banks

Giants post-game live (MSG Networks): Madelyn Burke

Westwood One: Kevin Harlan, Tony Boselli | SIRIUS: 81 (NYG), 83 (TB), 88 (National) | XM: 226 (NYG), 225 (TB), 88 (National) | SXM App: 823 (NYG), 829 (TB), 88 (National)

Giants Spanish Radio: Que Buena (92.7)

Online streaming: Fubo | NFL Game Pass (Free trial)

Odds: Bucs -10.5, according to DraftKings Sportsbook

Weather: 66f Overcast. Mostly cloudy throughout the day.

Referee: Craig Wrolstad

Giants 2021 regular season schedule

Week 1 — (L) Broncos 27, Giants 13

Week 2 — (L) Washington 30, Giants 29

Week 3 — (L) Atlanta 17, Giants 14

Week 4 — (W) Giants 27, Saints 21

Week 5 — (L) Cowboys 44, Giants 20

Week 6 — (L) Rams 38, Giants 11

Week 7 — (W) Giants 25, Panthers 3

Week 8 — (L) Chiefs 20, Giants 17

Week 9 — (W) Raiders 16, Giants 23

Week 10 — Bye

Week 11 (Mon., Nov. 22) — at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8:15 p.m., ESPN)

Week 12 (Mon., Nov. 28) — vs. Philadelphia Eagles (1 p.m., FOX)

Week 13 (Sun., Dec. 5) — at Miami Dolphins (1 p.m., FOX)

Week 14 (Sun., Dec. 12) — at Los Angeles Chargers (4:05 p.m., FOX)

Week 15 (Sun., Dec. 19) — vs. Dallas Cowboys (1 p.m., FOX)

Week 16 (Sun., Dec. 26) — @ Eagles (1 p.m., FOX)

Week 17 (Sun., Jan. 2) — @ Chicago Bears (1 p.m., FOX)

Week 18 (Sun., Jan. 9) — vs. Washington Football Team (1 p.m., FOX)