Week 11 Sunday viewing guide for Giants fans

For the second Sunday in a row, the NFL schedule will roll along without the New York Giants, who face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night. Here is your viewing guide for the day’s action.

No bearing on the Giants, of course, but an interesting AFC clash. The Colts are fighting to stay in the playoff race after an 0-3 start and the Bills find the pesky New England Patriots nipping at their heels in the AFC East. [CBS, 1 p.m.]

Cam Newton will start at quarterback for Carolina. It is hard to say which outcome would be better for the Giants in the long run, but a Washington victory would — at least in the short term — muddy the NFC wild-card picture even further. [FOX, 1 p.m.]

The more games the Bears lose, the higher that first-round pick the Giants got in the Justin Fields trade will be. [CBS, 1 p.m.]

You kinda have to root for Detroit to eventually win a game, don’t you? Former Giant Ryan Santoso can’t screw this one up for the Lions as he got released this week after badly missing a potential game-winner last Sunday against Pittsburgh. [FOX, 1 p.m.]

The 49ers are coming off a 31-10 drubbing of the Los Angeles Rams and are one of those teams that might be capable of going on a second-half run. [FOX, 1 p.m.]

Clearly, it would be better for the Giants if the Packers win this one. [FOX, 1 p.m.]

You cannot in good conscience root for the Jets here after they screwed young quarterback Mike white by naming Joe Flacco the starter for this game. [CBS, 1 p.m.]

Unless the circumstances are extraordinary, rooting for the Eagles requires turning in your Giants’ fan card. We are not at that point. [FOX, 1 p.m.]

Yawn. [CBS, 1 p.m.]

This should be a good game with both teams trying to hang in the AFC wild-card race. Are either of these teams true contenders? I really don’t know. [CBS, 4:05 p.m.]

You know what you’re supposed to do here. By the way, go ahead and pin Troy Aikman’s face to your dart board. [FOX, 4:25 p.m.]

I cannot believe Kliff Kingsbury (Kliff Kingsbury!!!!!!!) coaches a good NFL team. Still, it would be better for the Giants if the Cardinals keep the Seahawks down. [FOX, 4:25 p.m.]

Ben Roethlisberger might play. He might not. All I know is when I watch him shuffle around behind the line of scrimmage in slow motion I’m glad Eli Manning retired when he did. [NBC, 8:20 p.m.]

What’s on where you live

If you aren’t just watching RedZone, of course.