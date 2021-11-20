Giants news, 11/20: Logan Ryan, Tom Brady, more

Good morning, New York Giants fans!
Meet the scout that begged the Giants to draft Tom Brady
Raymond Walsh wanted the Giants to draft Brady as early as the fourth round.
Giants DB Logan Ryan remembers his first practice with Tom Brady
As a rookie with the New England Patriots, Ryan picked off Brady during OTAs. Brady responded by slamming his helmet on the ground and breaking it.
Ranking the most winnable games remaining on the NY Giants’ schedule
At least it only gets better after Monday.
Daniel Jones has meager touchdown stats, but here’s why Giants think that’s not a ‘fair assessment’ of his progress
Saquon Barkley revealed his Madden strategy & habits today. Too funny #Giants pic.twitter.com/omkYn2Kurm— Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) November 19, 2021
In case you missed it
- Giants’ Saquon Barkley won’t provide details on ankle injury
- Giants vs. Buccaneers injury news: Saquon Barkley continues to trend toward Monday return
- Giants’ DC Patrick Graham says he “could care less” about head-coaching buzz
- Jason Garrett talks offensive game planing, injuries and second-half goals
