Giants news, 11/20: Logan Ryan, Tom Brady, more

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

Meet the scout that begged the Giants to draft Tom Brady

Raymond Walsh wanted the Giants to draft Brady as early as the fourth round.

Giants DB Logan Ryan remembers his first practice with Tom Brady

As a rookie with the New England Patriots, Ryan picked off Brady during OTAs. Brady responded by slamming his helmet on the ground and breaking it.

Ranking the most winnable games remaining on the NY Giants’ schedule

At least it only gets better after Monday.

Daniel Jones has meager touchdown stats, but here’s why Giants think that’s not a ‘fair assessment’ of his progress

Saquon Barkley revealed his Madden strategy & habits today. Too funny #Giants pic.twitter.com/omkYn2Kurm — Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) November 19, 2021

In case you missed it

BBV podcast

You can find and subscribe to Big Blue View radio from the show’s home page.

You can find all the shows on our Big Blue View Radio Hub Page.

You can also find the shows and subscribe on all your favorite podcast apps:

Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS

BBV social platforms

BBV on Twitter | BBV on Facebook | BBV on Instagram | BBV Radio (available on all of your favorite podcast platforms) | BBV on YouTube

BBV mailbag

Have a Giants-related question? E-mail it to bigblueview@gmail.com and it might be featured in our weekly mailbag.