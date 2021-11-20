Fantasy football rankings, Week 12

One of the highest over/unders on the year exists in week 11. That is, of course, the matchup between the Dallas Cowboys at Arrowhead Stadium against the Kansas City Chiefs. The over/under is set at 56.5 with the Chiefs favored by only 2.5 points. Was Patrick Mahomes five touchdown, 400-yard performance in week 10 against the Raiders an aberration from his recent play? Or, are the Chiefs back?! Let’s see if Dan Quinn, a former Cover-3 heavy disciple sufferers the same fate as Gus Bradley in week 10.

I want so many pieces of that Dallas/Chiefs matchup. The forecast predicts good weather, so this could be a very exciting fantasy matchup. Both the Cleveland/Detroit game, and the Texans/Titans matchup could have light rain, but I don’t expect it to impact the games all too much. The next highest game on the slate is the Raiders hosting the Bengals at 50 points (per draftkings sportsbook).

There are several injuries to monitor heading into the week. 49ers RB Elijah Mitchell had surgery on his finger and general manager John Lynch stated on Friday that it may be more difficult for him to play than they originally anticipated. If you haven’t already, see if Jeff Wilson Jr. is still available on your waiver wire. He recently came off the I.R. and has been used sparingly. His workload should increase drastically with no Mitchell, and we’ve seen great success from Wilson in Kyle Shanahan’s system in the recent past.

Kyler Murray is trending towards playing, but it’s not certain. The Cardinals are BYE next week, but the doctors cleared Murray to play this week, so the decision is on him. He may be limited from a mobile standpoint, but this is a solid matchup against Seattle. Alvin Kamara also may not play on Sunday which gives a huge bump to Mark Ingram II in a matchup against the Eagles who surrender the 8th most fantasy points to running backs; that is compounded by the rushing identity of the Saints offense.

It appears tight end Rob Gronkowski should be available to play on Monday Night Football, and Nick Chubb has returned from the COVID-19 list. The Giants could be without Logan Ryan on Monday, which could be great for both Gronkowski and Chris Godwin over the middle of the field. Saquon Barkley is returning as well.

If you have any expendable spots on your roster, look to see if these players/defenses are available for prime week 12 fantasy matchups; the Cardinals and Chiefs are the two teams that will be BYE next week:

QB Trevor Lawrence vs ATL

QB Justin Fields @ DET

RB Miles Sanders @ NYG (should already be picked up)

RB Latavius Murray vs CLE

WR Elijah Moore @ HOU

WR Darnell Mooney @ DET

TE Logan Thomas vs SEA (MNF)

TE Cole Kmet @ DET

CHI @ DET

CAR @ MIA

Quarterbacks

Josh Allen vs IND Patrick Mahomes vs DAL Lamar Jackson @ CHI Dak Prescott @ KC Jalen Hurts vs NO Tom Brady vs NYG Aaron Rodgers @ MIN Ryan Tannehill vs HOU Joe Burrow @ LV Justin Herbert vs PIT Russell Wilson vs ARI Kyler Murray @ SEA Tua Tagovailoa @ NYJ Kirk Cousins vs GB Derek Carr vs CIN Cam Newton vs WAS Justin Fields vs BAL Jimmy Garoppolo @ JAX Daniel Jones @ TB Carson Wentz @ BUF Trevor Sieman @ PHI Baker Mayfield vs DET Trevor Lawrence vs SF Taylor Heineke @ CAR Ben Roethlisberger @ LAC Tyrod Taylor @ TEN Jared Goff vs CLE Joe Flacco vs MIA

Running backs

(Alvin Kamara is not ranked, TBD to play)

Christian McCaffrey vs WAS Nick Chubb @ DET Dalvin Cook vs GB Najee Harris @ LAC Ezekiel Elliott @ KC Joe Mixon @ LV Jonathan Taylor @ BUF Austin Ekeler vs PIT D’Andre Swift vs CLE A.J. Dillon @ MIN David Montgomery vs BAL Leonard Fournette vs NYG James Conner @ SEA Saquon Barkley @ TB James Robinson vs SF Myles Gaskin @ NYJ Antonio Gibson @ CAR Jeff Wilson Jr. @ JAX (with no Mitchell) Darrel Williams vs DAL (if no CEH) Josh Jacobs vs CIN Mark Ingram II @ PHI D’Onta Foreman vs HOU Michael Carter vs MIA Devonta Freeman @ CHI Zack Moss vs IND J.D. McKissic @ CAR Jordan Howard vs NO Tony Pollard @ KC Nyheim Hines @ BUF Adrian Peterson vs HOU Alex Collins vs ARI Kenyan Drake vs CIN Devin Singletary vs IND Ty Johnson vs MIA Boston Scott vs NO

Wide receiver

(DeAndre Hopkins is not ranked)

Devante Adams @ MIN Tyreek Hill vs DAL A.J. Brown vs HOU Stefon Diggs vs IND CeeDee Lamb @ KC Justin Jefferson vs GB Deebo Samuel @ JAX Ja’Marr Chase @ LV D.K. Metcalf vs ARI Chris Godwin vs NYG Keenan Allen vs PIT Marquise Brown @ CHI Amari Cooper @ KC Diontae Johnson @ LAC Adam Theilen vs GB D.J. Moore vs WAS Tyler Lockett vs ARI Michael Pittman Jr. @ BUF Terry McLaurin @ CAR Jaylen Waddle @ NYJ Hunter Renfrow vs CIN Rashod Bateman @ CHI Brandin Cooks @ TEN Tee Higgins @ LV Kadarius Toney @ TB DeVonta Smith vs NO Mike Williams vs PIT Christian Kirk @ SEA Jarvis Landry @ DET Corey Davis vs MIA Kenny Golladay @ TB Darnell Mooney vs BAL Brandon Aiyuk vs SF Emmanuel Sanders vs IND Michael Gallup @ KC

Tight ends

Travis Kelce vs DAL George Kittle @ JAX Mike Gesicki @ NYJ Darren Waller vs CIN Mark Andrews @ CHI Dallas Goedert vs NO T.J. Hockenson vs CLE Dalton Schultz @ KC Dan Arnold vs SF Rob Gronkowski vs NYG Pat Friermuth @ LAC Dawson Knox vs IND Zach Ertz @ SEA Tyler Conklin vs GB C.J. Uzomah @ LV Cole Kmet vs BAL Adam Trautman @ NO Jared Cook vs PIT Evan Engram @ TB Gerald Everett vs ARI

Low owned defense to consider (Yahoo %)

Miami @ NYJ (60%) Carolina vs WAS (59%) Cincinnati @ LV (9%)

Low owned kickers to consider (Yahoo %)