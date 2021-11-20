 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Fantasy football rankings, Week 12

By Nick Falato
Cleveland Browns v Los Angeles Chargers Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

One of the highest over/unders on the year exists in week 11. That is, of course, the matchup between the Dallas Cowboys at Arrowhead Stadium against the Kansas City Chiefs. The over/under is set at 56.5 with the Chiefs favored by only 2.5 points. Was Patrick Mahomes five touchdown, 400-yard performance in week 10 against the Raiders an aberration from his recent play? Or, are the Chiefs back?! Let’s see if Dan Quinn, a former Cover-3 heavy disciple sufferers the same fate as Gus Bradley in week 10.

I want so many pieces of that Dallas/Chiefs matchup. The forecast predicts good weather, so this could be a very exciting fantasy matchup. Both the Cleveland/Detroit game, and the Texans/Titans matchup could have light rain, but I don’t expect it to impact the games all too much. The next highest game on the slate is the Raiders hosting the Bengals at 50 points (per draftkings sportsbook).

There are several injuries to monitor heading into the week. 49ers RB Elijah Mitchell had surgery on his finger and general manager John Lynch stated on Friday that it may be more difficult for him to play than they originally anticipated. If you haven’t already, see if Jeff Wilson Jr. is still available on your waiver wire. He recently came off the I.R. and has been used sparingly. His workload should increase drastically with no Mitchell, and we’ve seen great success from Wilson in Kyle Shanahan’s system in the recent past.

Kyler Murray is trending towards playing, but it’s not certain. The Cardinals are BYE next week, but the doctors cleared Murray to play this week, so the decision is on him. He may be limited from a mobile standpoint, but this is a solid matchup against Seattle. Alvin Kamara also may not play on Sunday which gives a huge bump to Mark Ingram II in a matchup against the Eagles who surrender the 8th most fantasy points to running backs; that is compounded by the rushing identity of the Saints offense.

It appears tight end Rob Gronkowski should be available to play on Monday Night Football, and Nick Chubb has returned from the COVID-19 list. The Giants could be without Logan Ryan on Monday, which could be great for both Gronkowski and Chris Godwin over the middle of the field. Saquon Barkley is returning as well.

If you have any expendable spots on your roster, look to see if these players/defenses are available for prime week 12 fantasy matchups; the Cardinals and Chiefs are the two teams that will be BYE next week:

QB Trevor Lawrence vs ATL

QB Justin Fields @ DET

RB Miles Sanders @ NYG (should already be picked up)

RB Latavius Murray vs CLE

WR Elijah Moore @ HOU

WR Darnell Mooney @ DET

TE Logan Thomas vs SEA (MNF)

TE Cole Kmet @ DET

CHI @ DET

CAR @ MIA

Quarterbacks

  1. Josh Allen vs IND
  2. Patrick Mahomes vs DAL
  3. Lamar Jackson @ CHI
  4. Dak Prescott @ KC
  5. Jalen Hurts vs NO
  6. Tom Brady vs NYG
  7. Aaron Rodgers @ MIN
  8. Ryan Tannehill vs HOU
  9. Joe Burrow @ LV
  10. Justin Herbert vs PIT
  11. Russell Wilson vs ARI
  12. Kyler Murray @ SEA
  13. Tua Tagovailoa @ NYJ
  14. Kirk Cousins vs GB
  15. Derek Carr vs CIN
  16. Cam Newton vs WAS
  17. Justin Fields vs BAL
  18. Jimmy Garoppolo @ JAX
  19. Daniel Jones @ TB
  20. Carson Wentz @ BUF
  21. Trevor Sieman @ PHI
  22. Baker Mayfield vs DET
  23. Trevor Lawrence vs SF
  24. Taylor Heineke @ CAR
  25. Ben Roethlisberger @ LAC
  26. Tyrod Taylor @ TEN
  27. Jared Goff vs CLE
  28. Joe Flacco vs MIA

Running backs

(Alvin Kamara is not ranked, TBD to play)

  1. Christian McCaffrey vs WAS
  2. Nick Chubb @ DET
  3. Dalvin Cook vs GB
  4. Najee Harris @ LAC
  5. Ezekiel Elliott @ KC
  6. Joe Mixon @ LV
  7. Jonathan Taylor @ BUF
  8. Austin Ekeler vs PIT
  9. D’Andre Swift vs CLE
  10. A.J. Dillon @ MIN
  11. David Montgomery vs BAL
  12. Leonard Fournette vs NYG
  13. James Conner @ SEA
  14. Saquon Barkley @ TB
  15. James Robinson vs SF
  16. Myles Gaskin @ NYJ
  17. Antonio Gibson @ CAR
  18. Jeff Wilson Jr. @ JAX (with no Mitchell)
  19. Darrel Williams vs DAL (if no CEH)
  20. Josh Jacobs vs CIN
  21. Mark Ingram II @ PHI
  22. D’Onta Foreman vs HOU
  23. Michael Carter vs MIA
  24. Devonta Freeman @ CHI
  25. Zack Moss vs IND
  26. J.D. McKissic @ CAR
  27. Jordan Howard vs NO
  28. Tony Pollard @ KC
  29. Nyheim Hines @ BUF
  30. Adrian Peterson vs HOU
  31. Alex Collins vs ARI
  32. Kenyan Drake vs CIN
  33. Devin Singletary vs IND
  34. Ty Johnson vs MIA
  35. Boston Scott vs NO

Wide receiver

(DeAndre Hopkins is not ranked)

  1. Devante Adams @ MIN
  2. Tyreek Hill vs DAL
  3. A.J. Brown vs HOU
  4. Stefon Diggs vs IND
  5. CeeDee Lamb @ KC
  6. Justin Jefferson vs GB
  7. Deebo Samuel @ JAX
  8. Ja’Marr Chase @ LV
  9. D.K. Metcalf vs ARI
  10. Chris Godwin vs NYG
  11. Keenan Allen vs PIT
  12. Marquise Brown @ CHI
  13. Amari Cooper @ KC
  14. Diontae Johnson @ LAC
  15. Adam Theilen vs GB
  16. D.J. Moore vs WAS
  17. Tyler Lockett vs ARI
  18. Michael Pittman Jr. @ BUF
  19. Terry McLaurin @ CAR
  20. Jaylen Waddle @ NYJ
  21. Hunter Renfrow vs CIN
  22. Rashod Bateman @ CHI
  23. Brandin Cooks @ TEN
  24. Tee Higgins @ LV
  25. Kadarius Toney @ TB
  26. DeVonta Smith vs NO
  27. Mike Williams vs PIT
  28. Christian Kirk @ SEA
  29. Jarvis Landry @ DET
  30. Corey Davis vs MIA
  31. Kenny Golladay @ TB
  32. Darnell Mooney vs BAL
  33. Brandon Aiyuk vs SF
  34. Emmanuel Sanders vs IND
  35. Michael Gallup @ KC

Tight ends

  1. Travis Kelce vs DAL
  2. George Kittle @ JAX
  3. Mike Gesicki @ NYJ
  4. Darren Waller vs CIN
  5. Mark Andrews @ CHI
  6. Dallas Goedert vs NO
  7. T.J. Hockenson vs CLE
  8. Dalton Schultz @ KC
  9. Dan Arnold vs SF
  10. Rob Gronkowski vs NYG
  11. Pat Friermuth @ LAC
  12. Dawson Knox vs IND
  13. Zach Ertz @ SEA
  14. Tyler Conklin vs GB
  15. C.J. Uzomah @ LV
  16. Cole Kmet vs BAL
  17. Adam Trautman @ NO
  18. Jared Cook vs PIT
  19. Evan Engram @ TB
  20. Gerald Everett vs ARI

Low owned defense to consider (Yahoo %)

  1. Miami @ NYJ (60%)
  2. Carolina vs WAS (59%)
  3. Cincinnati @ LV (9%)

Low owned kickers to consider (Yahoo %)

  1. Jason Sanders @ NYJ (27%)
  2. Graham Gano @ TB (8%)
  3. Randy Bullock vs HOU (57%)

