Fan confidence poll: Surprising number of Giants’ fans express confidence

Halfway through the 2021 NFL season, 43 percent of voters in our ‘SB Nation Reacts’ fan confidence poll believe the New York Giants are heading in the right direction.

The 3-6 Giants face the 6-3 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the defending Super Bowl champions, on Monday night.

The Giants started the season 0-3 and suffered closes losses to the Washington Football Team, Atlanta Falcons and Kansas City Chiefs during the season’s first half. After that 0-3 start, the Giants have gone 3-3.

Their remaining schedule is as fallows:

@ Tampa Bay

vs. Philadelphia Eagles

@ Miami Dolphins

@ Los Angeles Chargers

vs. Dallas Cowboys

@ Philadelphia Eagles

@ Chicago Bears

vs. Washington Football Team

Here is what head coach Joe Judge told the team’s official web site regarding the remainder of the season:

“The goal is always to play your best ball at the end of the season. We need to improve every week as a team, so that continues to be our goal. We want to make sure we keep playing with consistency, keep playing as a unit on defense, find ways to execute and be efficient on offense, and in the kicking game, to continue to establish good field position, especially through our coverage units, which has been a strength for us for the first part of the season.”

Are you in the 43 percent who are confident, or the 57 percent who are not?