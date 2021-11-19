Giants to place Logan Ryan on Reserve/COVID-19 list

[UPDATE: The Giants have reportedly clarified the Logan Ryan timeline. He was reportedly a close contact of someone who tested positive. Ryan, who is apparently vaccinated, tested negative on Thursday. He tested positive via the rapid test on Friday morning.]

The New York Giants will place defensive back Logan Ryan on the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Friday after Ryan tested positive on Thursday via a rapid test.

Judge told media at Quest Diagnostics Training Center on Friday that the team does not believe this to be a false positive test, like the spate of false positives the team experienced a couple of weeks ago. Ryan is awaiting further test results and will not practice on Friday.

Ryan has not been ruled out for Monday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but this would seem to make it unlikely he would clear COVID-19 protocols in time to play.

As of this point, no other players have tested positive.

If Ryan can’t play, the only other safeties on the roster are Xavier McKinney, Julian Love and the recently-acquired J.R. Reed. Signed off the Los Angeles Rams practice squad on Oct. 27, Reed has played 160 special teams snaps over the past two season for the Rams, but has never played a regular-season defensive snap.