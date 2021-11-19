Giants news, 11/19: Xavier McKinney, Andrew Thomas, more

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

Every NFL Team's Most Improved Player in 2021 | Bleacher Report | Latest News, Videos and Highlights

BR names Xavier McKinney for the Giants.

When Andrew Thomas returns from injuries, he wants to show Giants he can be dominant left tackle - nj.com

Thomas is already their best lineman and offensive coordinator Jason garrett said Thursday that Thomas is “going to be a hell of a football player for a long time.”

From Russell Wilson and Tom Brady to Matt Ryan and Derek Carr, which NFL quarterbacks get the most support? – The Athletic

Who has better quarterback future: Giants or Eagles? Ex-GM weighs in on Daniel Jones, Jalen Hurts - nj.com

Latest to me on #Bucs WR Antonio Brown (ankle): "We'll see. He's got a long way to go," per league source.



We'll monitor how long "long" means based on football time. Brown posted "fireworks soon" on IG Tuesday. He last played Oct 14 vs the #Eagles. #Bucs face #NYG Monday night. — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) November 18, 2021

In case you missed it

BBV podcast

You can find and subscribe to Big Blue View radio from the show’s home page.

You can find all the shows on our Big Blue View Radio Hub Page.

You can also find the shows and subscribe on all your favorite podcast apps:

Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS

BBV social platforms

BBV on Twitter | BBV on Facebook | BBV on Instagram | BBV Radio (available on all of your favorite podcast platforms) | BBV on YouTube

BBV mailbag

Have a Giants-related question? E-mail it to bigblueview@gmail.com and it might be featured in our weekly mailbag.