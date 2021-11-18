Giants vs. Bucs: Patrick Graham knows fooling Tom Brady is no easy task

New York Giants defensive coordinator Patrick Graham knows you might be able to fool Tom Brady occasionally, but over the course of a game the Tampa Bay Buccaneers future Hall of Fame quarterback is usually going to win the chess match.

Graham knows that what worked last season when the Giants lost a close 25-23 game to the Bucs might not work this time.

“Tom’s going to figure it out. Tom’s going to figure it out,” Graham said with a laugh. “It’s just Tom’s been around for so long he’s seen everything, every changeup, every spin of the safeties, whatever you’re doing, the front changeups ... With more experience, you’re at a higher level in terms of deciphering and being able to figure out what teams do, (and) adjust. He makes it hard because he’s pretty much seen everything. He’s seen everything.”

Here are some other takeaways from Graham’s Thursday media availability.

On the Giants’ improved secondary play ...

“I think part of it is getting comfortable with one another. I think a big part of coverage is communication, I think that’s a big part of it. Obviously, I had to do better, improving and hopefully keep improving in terms of putting guys in the right spot to help them do their job, but I think a lot of it is communication. Also, awareness and then just in general – when you just think about it, what is it Week 9 or Week 10 of the season? There’s more film on tape. There’s more film on tape, so you start to recognize what they’re doing. The first four weeks, you think you know, but you might not really know. Then, you have injuries and people in different spots, but once you start to collect that tape – again, guys don’t really vary too far from what they’re going to do, so you kind of have an idea and the guys have some more awareness.”

On cornerback Adoree’ Jackson’s improved play ...

“I’ve always thought Adoree’s energy is always great. I think he’s a confident player. I think he has an outstanding skillset, and you can definitely see, the last month this guy is playing at a pretty good level in terms of whether it’s man coverage, zone coverage, his tackling is improving. I think part of it – and, again, I say this to all the players – you’ve got to make a decision. When you get better, you’ve got to make a decision, like ‘Okay, I’m going to get better at this.’ Again, whether it’s been the coaching or guys talking to him, ultimately it comes down to him making the decision, ‘I’m going to get better at this,’ and that’s when you’ve got a good group of guys. When you start to see the improvement, there’s been a point where they’re like, ‘I’m going to get this fixed. I’m going to play better doing this,’ and he’s definitely done that for us.”

On former Giant Jason Pierre-Paul ...

“The skillset, it’s elite. There are not too many human beings walking around on this planet that can do what he does and do it when he’s got injuries. I don’t know exactly what’s going on with him, but in terms of whether it’s the shoulder – whatever, you read this stuff or see it on ESPN or whatever – but he’s a different human being. He’s just different. He’s just different. I’m not surprised because he’s a good player, he’s an elite-level player and I’m happy for him. I just hope on Monday that it doesn’t go too well.”

On the development of linebacker Tae Crowder ...

“I have a lot of faith in Tae, and I would say Blake pointed it out first last year before I even saw it. I remember Blake came up to me one day and he said, ‘I like this dude.’ It was after the Rams game, he said, ‘I like this dude.’ I’ve been around Blake in different tandems of ‘backers and it’s not a knock on anybody else, but he said, ‘I like this guy. He helps me out there.’ So, to hear Blake and the relationship I have with Blake, for him to say that that’s when I was like, ‘Okay,’ and you start paying attention more.”