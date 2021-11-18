Giants vs. Buccaneers injury news: Andrew Thomas, Saquon Barkley trending toward returns

Left tackle Andrew Thomas and running back Saquon Barkley continued on Thursday to progress toward returning to the New York Giants lineup when they face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night.

Thomas, who was just removed from the Injured Reverse list on Wednesday, has not played since Week 6 with foot and ankle injuries.

“We expect him to be doing part of today,” head coach Joe Judge said on Thursday. “Today will be more a test than yesterday was, yesterday being more of a walk-thru. Today we’ll actually move ‘em around, do more speed work.”

Thomas was on the field working during the early portion of practice viewed by media.

Judge, who has in the past espoused a belief in rotating offensive lineman, said Thomas, Matt Peart and Nate Solder could all see action Monday.

“We absolutely could rotate all our tackles. I say all the time I expect everyone that comes to the game to play and be productive,” Judge said. “I don’t go in with pitch counts with guys. To me if he’s good enough to play and healthy enough to play and put him on the field that’s what we’ll consider. In terms of Matt and Nate both playing I would expect all three of them to play.”

Barkley has missed four games since suffering an ankle injury Week 5 against the Dallas Cowboys. He was coming off his best game of the season, 126 total yards in Week 4 vs. the New Orleans Saints, when he suffered the Week 5 injury.

Barkley’s injury, reported to be a low ankle sprain, has kept him out longer than anticipated.

“Gotta remember. Every time that guy’s on the field he’s got 11 guys trying to take his head off and kill him. That’s just the reality of what it is,” Judge said. “We’ve gotta make sure if we put him out there this guy can go out there, he can react to full speed, he can play and defend himself and he can play aggressive and do his job.”

Wide receiver Sterling Shepard (quad) was on the side working with trainers on Thursday. He seems likely to miss a second straight game and his fifth of the season on Monday. Linebacker Lorenzo Carter was home for a second straight day due to an illness.