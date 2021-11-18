Giants’ DC Patrick Graham says he “could care less” about head-coaching buzz

New York Giants defensive coordinator Patrick Graham did his best on Thursday to quell recent reports that Graham is again drawing buzz around the NFL as a potential head-coaching candidate.

Asked about a pair of recent reports that he could be a hot candidate for eventual openings at the end of the season, Graham first responded with humor, saying, the “Pat Graham get fired buzz was started, too.”

After last season, when Graham engineered a defensive turnaround that saw the Giants finish in the top 10 in the NFL in points against, Graham turned down an opportunity to interview for the New York Jets vacancy that was eventually filled by Robert Saleh.

On Thursday, Graham cited many of the same reasons for why he isn’t paying attention to the renewed chatter.

“I don’t even think about it. Again, I’m a New York Giant, love being a New York Giant, this is again a dream job to be here representing this organization. Head coach (Joe Judge) is one of my best friends, the ownership, the fact that people I learned football from are New York Giants,” Graham said. “I couldn’t ask for a better situation. I could care less about that stuff.”

So, that’s that. Until, of course, the next spate of reports. Or, until the Giants shut down Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday and Graham’s name heats up again on the future head coach rumor mill.