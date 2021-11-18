Giants news, 11/18: Isaiah Wilson, Giants, rookies, more

Good morning, New York Giants fans!
Andrew Thomas says Isaiah Wilson off to strong start with Giant
Wilson is taking reps at guard instead of tackle, where he played in college. Thomas says he “has his head on straight.”
Every NFL Team’s Most Improved Player in 2021
Xavier McKinney gets the nod from the Giants.
Giants need to turn Daniel Jones loose vs. Tom Brady, Bucs
New York Giants Rookie Class Mid-Season Breakdown
- Giants’ roster moves: LB Benardrick McKinney added to 53-man roster
- NFC East notebook: Midseason questions and answers for each team in the division
- Giants vs. Bucs: Don’t tell Joe Judge Tampa Bay has lost back-to-back games
- Giants designate OT Andrew Thomas to return from IR
