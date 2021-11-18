Giants vs. Bucs predictions: Is anyone on the BBV staff brave enough to pick the Giants to win?

The New York Giants will enter their Monday night game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as a double-digit underdog. They might be able to pull off an upset, but no one on your Big Blue View staff is crazy enough to predict it.

Chris Pflum

“The Buccaneers certainly look more beatable than they did a month ago. They’ve suffered some injuries at key positions that could create opportunities for the Giants. But they’re still a well-rounded and dangerous team. The Giants can’t count on the Buccaneers making unforced errors and beating themselves. The Buccaneers are beatable but it’s going to be an uphill battle. I can’t pick against Brady coming off of consecutive losses at home. ”

Joe Czikk

“I’m taking Tampa Bay at home. Brady and the Bucs will be eager to clean things up and get back to business after their loss to the subpar Football Team. This one may well get ugly on Monday night depending on how much Arians shamed them in practice this week. On Big Blue’s side, the return of running back Saquon Barkley would be a much-welcomed addition to the Giants offense should he suit up. As well, it appears the Giants defense has announced that it is alive and well after a few nice performances, allowing an average 13 points against over the past three games. ”

Jeremy Portnoy

“This game is going to be closer than some might think, but it’s still unreasonable to expect the Giants to pull out a win. They’ve played two offenses comparable to Tampa Bay’s so far (the Rams and Cowboys) and allowed at least 38 points both times. They’re simply not the kind of team that can go on the road and beat Tom Brady. Instead, this game should serve as a barometer for what New York’s offense is capable of. With all his weapons (probably) healthy for the first time in what feels like eternity, Daniel Jones needs to recapture some of his early-season magic. Even Jason Garrett is unlikely to run a conservative game against a depleted Tampa Bay secondary. The Giants are probably going to lose, but they’ll be able to look good doing it.”

Emily Iannaconi

“If the Washington Football Team hadn’t just upset the Buccaneers in Week 10 - handing the defending Super Bowl champions their second straight loss - I might have picked the Giants here. ... the Giants will be facing a fired up Bucs team that needs to get back on the winning track. Even with the bye week to prepare, New York will likely be unable to stop Tom Brady and the Bucs.”

Valentine’s View

“I just can’t do it. I just can’t pick the Giants in the upset here, especially with Tampa Bay coming off back-to-back losses. I don’t see Tom Brady and the Bucs losing three straight. I wouldn’t be surprised to see the Giants cover the spread. I would be shocked to see them win the game.”