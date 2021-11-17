Giants’ roster moves: LB Benardrick McKinney added to 53-man roster

The New York Giants finally added veteran linebacker Benardrick McKinney to their 53-man roster on Wednesday.

In his seventh NFL season, the 28-year-old McKinney has played in three games for the Giants. In two of those games, the Giants used a standard practice squad elevation to get McKinney on the field. In the third game, he was activated as a COVID-19 roster replacement.

In those three games, McKinney has played 60 defensive snaps and has nine tackles (five solo).

McKinney played his first six seasons with the Houston Texans, and has started 77 of the 83 regular-season games in which he’s played. He was a 2018 Pro Bowler with the Texans. With the Giants, McKinney has been splitting time with veteran linebacker Reggie Ragland.

The Giants still have two open roster spots.

Practice squad signing

To take McKinney’s spot on the practice squad, the Giants signed running back Jonathan Williams.

The 6-foot, 217-pound Williams was a fifth-round pick by the Buffalo Bills in 2016. He has played for the Bills, New Orleans Saints, Indianapolis Colts and Detroit Lions. Williams spent some time this season on the Washington Football Team practice squad.

In 28 games he has rushed for 334 yards and two touchdowns on 80 carries (4.2 yards per carry) and caught 11 passes for 81 yards.