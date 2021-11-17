Giants designate OT Andrew Thomas to return from IR

The New York Giants might be getting a boost for their beleaguered offensive line soon. The team announced Wednesday morning that left tackle Andrew Thomas is being designated to return from injured reserve.

Thomas has missed the last three games and four of the last five. He first suffered a foot injury that caused him to miss the Week 5 game against the Dallas Cowboys. He returned Week 6 against the Los Angeles Rams, but suffered an ankle injury. The combination of injuries, once to each leg, forced the Giants to place him on IR.

After a difficult rookie season, the 2020 No. 4 overall pick was tremendous for the Giants in the five games he played early in the season. In that time, Thomas did not allow a sack and surrendered only 7 pressures in 201 pass-blocking snaps. His 98.1 Pro Football Focus pass-blocking efficiency score would be third in the league among tackles behind only Andrew Whitworth of the Los Angeles Rams and Tyron Smith of the Dallas Cowboys had Thomas played enough snaps to qualify.

The fact that Thomas is designated to return and now able to participate in practice does not guarantee that he will play Monday night against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Giants now have 21 days to either activate Thomas or decide to leave him on IR for the remainder of the season.