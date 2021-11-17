Giants vs. Buccaneers, Week 11: Everything you need to know

All the Giants-Bucs news, analysis and opinion you need right here

The New York Giants open what is technically the second half of their 2021 NFL season on Monday night by traveling to Raymond James Stadium to face the defensive Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The 3-6 Giants enter the game as 10.5-point underdogs against the defending Super Bowl champion Buccaneers, who are 3-6.

The Giants narrowly lost a Monday night game to Tampa Bay last season, falling 25-23.

It seems increasingly likely that running back Saquon Barkley will return to the Giants’ lineup for the first time since suffering a Week 5 ankle injury.

The Giants enter the game with a slim chance of earning one of the final two wild-card spots in the NFC. Seven teams make the playoffs in each conference, and the Giants enter the weekend 13th in overall conference standings. The 5-4 New Orleans Saints and 5-54 Carolina Panthers are currently holding the final two wild-card spots.

