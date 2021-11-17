Giants news, 11/17: Practice squad protections, more headlines

Good morning, New York Giants fans!
Practice squad protections
The Giants’ four practice squad protections this week are as follows:
WR/KR Pharoh Cooper
TE Chris Myarick
LB Trent Harris
CB Jarren Williams
Linebacker Benardrick McKinney, elevated to the roster for three games this season, was not protected. That could be an indication McKinney will be signed to the 53-man roster this week.
Cooper will likely be elevated once again to return punts and kickoffs, which he did for the Giants in Week 9. Protecting Harris, elevated for the last two games, could be a bad sign for Oshane Ximines and a hedge against the health of Lorenzo Carter, who has missed two games with an ankle injury.
