Video: The Giants goal-line defense, and why it’s been successful

The New York Giants have improved their red zone efficiency on the defensive side of the football over the last three games. Many anticipated a true breakout campaign from the Giants’ defense after a wildly impressive 2020 unit that ranked 12th in sacks (40), 11th in rush yards allowed per game, and ninth in points allowed per game (22.3); however, the defense struggled to live up to expectations.

The Giants rank 18th in points allowed on the season (24) but 6th in the last three weeks (13). Instead of allowing several late first-half touchdowns, they’ve been bending but forcing field goals, so not breaking. This has effectively allowed the Giants offense to compete in football games.

According to Pro Football Focus, New York runs man coverage about 20% of the plays. Most of these plays are in third and short situations and, most recently, near the goal line.

There were several goal-line touchdowns the Giants surrendered throughout the season. A few different, but not overly complex, defensive plays have proven successful over the last three games. Let’s go through several goal-line defensive plays from the Raiders game and also look back on previous goal-line experiences that didn’t go well from earlier in the season.