NFL Draft order, power rankings: Giants currently have two top 10 picks

The 2022 NFL Draft will be an increasing focus of fans and media as we roll through the second half of the 2021 NFL season. So, let’s check where things stand for the 3-6 New York Giants with eight games remaining.

The Giants currently would have the sixth and eighth picks in the first round, the sixth pick being their own and the eighth pick being the one they will get from the Chicago Bears as part of the 2021 trade down from No. 11 to No. 20.

Currently, the Giants have 10 picks. They are as follows:

Round 1 (No. 6)

Round 1 (No. 8) ... from Bears

Round 2 (No. 41)

Round 3 (No. 69) ... from Miami Dolphins

Round 3 (No. 72)

Round 4 (No. 111) ... from Bears

Round 5 (No. 148)

Round 5 (No. 165) ... from Kansas City Chiefs

Round 6 (No. 188)

Round 7 (No. 229)

Using pick values assigned by the Jimmy Johnson trade chart, Tankathon ranks the Giants No. 1 in overall draft pick value with 4,112.8 points. The New York Jets (5,059.1) are No. 1, the Philadelphia Eagles (4,927.8) are No. 2 and the Detroit Lions (4,715.7) are No. 3.

Here is the current top 10 draft order

BBV’s Chris Pflum doubled down on Round 1 offensive line help for the Giants in a bye week three-round mock draft.