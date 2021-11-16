Giants news, 11/16: Don’t ask Joe Judge about playoffs, more headlines

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

Playoffs? Joe Judge doesn’t want to hear it

Could the 3-6 Giants make a playoff push? Head coach Joe Judge said Monday that is not something he talks with players about.

“No, our job right now is preparing for Tampa. All those other games are hypotheticals,” Judge said. “To go ahead and start looking beyond things that don’t exist – we’re going to have our hands full today getting better as a team and then leading into Tampa. They’re one of the best teams in the league for a reason. They have arguably the greatest player to ever play the game down there running the huddle, so we’ve got a lot of things to prepare for. Talking about hypotheticals, we’ve got enough real things coming at us in a week’s time.”

Struggling NFL Teams That Will Make a Leap in 2022 | Bleacher Report | Latest News, Videos and Highlights

The Giants, with five picks in the first three rounds of the upcoming draft, make the list.

NFL experiencing continued issues with sideline belt packs; Giants head coach Joe Judge hardly alone - CBSSports.com

The league is using a different model for coach-to-coach and official-to-official communication this season, and it has not been without its issues. In many cases there have been difficulties within some coaching staffs to adapting to the new system, which has prompted significant issues on game day due to "user-error," sources said. That has led the league to send specialists to work with the Giants in particular on multiple instances to help train that staff, sources said, but the issues are not endemic to them or MetLife Stadium. Several coaching sources said the new game day belt packs have antennas that attach to frequencies or wireless locations that seem to short out or fail to stay connected, which disrupts their ability to communicate with their staff. "This is pretty widespread," said one NFL source who has discussed the matter with several head coaches. "It's not just a Joe Judge thing." Another coaching source said: "The new belt packs are an issue."

