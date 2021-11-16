The Chris and Joe Show - Reviewing the Giants’ defense

The most surprising, and disappointing, aspect of the New York Giants’ 3-6 start to the 2021 season wasn’t the play of their offense. No, it was the way opposing offenses simply had their way with the Giants’ defense through the first six games.

The defense was the undisputed strength of the Giants’ team in 2020 and the reason for much of the hope surrounding the team as they entered the season. But opposing offenses basically scored at will in big situations and opposing passers were completing more than 70 percent of their passes.

But things changed over the last three weeks and the Giants’ defense showed marked improvement against the Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders.

Joe DeLeone and I take a look back at the Giants’ defense over the first half of the season and peek ahead at what they could do going forward.

In this podcast

What has been the Giants’ strength on defense in the first half?

What has held the Giants’ defense back?

What can the Giants do to improve their defense after the bye week?

What should the Giants’ priorities be on defense in the offseason?

