Giants-Buccaneers opening odds: Giants are double-digiit underdogs

The defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers have lost two straight games. The New York Giants will try to make it three straight to close Week 11 of the NFL season on Monday Night Football. Oddsmakers don’t like the Giants’ chances.

DraftKings Sportsbook lists the Giants as 11.5-point underdogs to Tampa Bay in the opening betting odds.

The Buccaneers (6-3) were upset by the 3-6 Washington Football Team on Sunday, 29-19. The Bucs also lost in Week 8, falling to the New Orleans Saints, 36-27. Those two losses were sandwiched by Tampa Bay’s bye.

The 3-6 Giants are hoping for a second-half resurgence. New York has won two of its last three games, including a 23-16 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 9. The Giants are coming off a Week 10 bye.

New York hopes to get running back Saquon Barkley, left tackle Andrew Thomas and wide receiver Sterling Shepard back for this game.