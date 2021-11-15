Giants news, 11/15: Keion Crossen says he’s the NFL’s fastest player, more

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

Giants’ Keion Crossen believes he’s NFL’s fastest player

“I’d arguably say I’m the fastest guy in this league when we’re talking about acceleration,” Crossen told The Post. “I’ve taken a lot of pride in figuring out how to implement track speed into the game. You can only go so fast on the field because you have to play within the scheme, whether you are defense, offense or special teams. But speed is personal for me. That’s what I do best.”

Source - Washington Football Team DE Chase Young believed to have suffered torn ACL

The Giants play Washington in Week 18.

Giants, Joe Judge not alone with NFL’s headset issues

Giants have mastered the art of the practice squad

“We tell guys all the time, we’re not looking for a group full of Rudys to come out here and just run around all high energy,” Joe Judge said. “We want guys to improve as players to make our team better and we want guys constantly competing to be on the field. We get all these guys ready to play every week because they will eventually. If we do it the right way, we should have a number of guys from our practice squad step up, make contributions and make our roster.”

Odell Beckham Jr. might return punts during his Rams debut Monday night against 49ers, per report

