Giants’ fans NFL Week 10 viewing guide

The New York Giants do not play on Sunday, but we know football will still be part of your day. Here is the Week 10 broadcast schedule for Sunday, and notes on which games impact the Giants.

Use this as your discussion thread throughout the day.

A conundrum. Giants’ fans never want to see the Cowboys win, but if you are thinking about the unlikely possibility of a Giants’ playoff run the wild-card is more realistic than the NFC East title. so, a Dallas victory over the Falcons is the better scenario for the Giants. [FOX, 1 p.m.]

Honestly, I don’t see a real rooting interest here. The Jaguars can’t win two in a row, can they? [CBS, 1 p.m.]

The ex-Beckham’s vs. the Belichicks. No rooting interest here, but this is an interesting game. It is going to be fascinating to see what Baker Mayfield does the rest of the way with Odell Beckham now having moved on to the Los Angeles Rams. [CBS, 1 p.m.]

Six points last week in a loss to Jacksonville? Two losses in three games? What is going on with the Bills, and their march to the Super Bowl? On the other side, can Mike White really take the quarterback job away from No. 2 pick Zach Wilson? Probably not, but the better he plays the bigger haul the rebuilding Jets will get in return for him this offseason. [CBS, 1 p.m.]

The Lions can’t go 0-17, can they? That’s all I’ve got here. [CBS, 1 p.m.]

The Saints are one of those teams in the hunt for the last couple of NFC wild-card spots. So, if you’re holding out hope for the Giants, you have to root for the Titans here. [CBS, 1 p.m.]

The Giants play the Buccaneers eight days from now on Monday Night Football. The last thing anyone who roots for the Giants should want is an angry Brady bunch coming off an embarrassing upset. Go Bucs! [FOX, 1 p.m.]

Cam Newton is back with Carolina. Apparently, there is only a “slim chance” Newton plays on Sunday. Carolina is reeling after a 3-0 start. The Cardinals should win here, and the Giants need them to. [FOX, 4:05 p.m.]

You know the drill. The Giants don’t need the Vikings to get hot over their final nine games. [FOX, 4:05 p.m.]

The most interesting thing about this game? Former Giants coach and current Broncos defensive coordinator Pat Shurmur is sidelined with COVID-19. We, of course, wish Shurmur well and hope for a full and speedy recovery. Mike Shula will call plays. Shula was Giants’ offensive coordinator under Shurmur but never called plays. [CBS, 4:25 p.m.]

I have never been a big Aaron Rodgers’ fan and I think his whole “immunized” thing is a diva acting like the rules don’t apply to him. Still, it’s better for the Giants if Green Bay wins today. [CBS, 4:25 p.m.]

Can the Raiders do what the Giants couldn’t a couple of weeks ago? Or, will this be the game where the Chiefs really look like the Chiefs? [NBC, 8:20 p.m.]

