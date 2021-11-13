College football Week 11 - Games and players to watch

Good morning New York Giants fans!
Happy Saturday and welcome to Week 11 of the 2021 college football season. The hunt for the College Football Playoffs and Bowl Season is really starting to heat up. Teams around the country are trying to make one last push and state their case to the selection committee.
In particular, we’ll be watching to see if (currently) undefeated teams like the Oklahoma Sooners and Cincinnati Bearcats will be able to claw their way around a 1-loss Alabama team. Of course, we’re also starting get into the season-ending stretch of big games, and we have solid viewing options with future NFL players on the field in each of the time slots.
Use this as your open thread to discuss all of today’s games.
Noon Games
Penn State vs. (6) Michigan - ABC
Players to watch
Penn State
- Brandon Smith (LB)
- Jahan Dotson (WR
- Jaquan Brisker (S)
- Albert Ebiketie (EDGE)
Michigan
- Aidan Hutchinson (EDGE/DL)
- Daxton Hill (S)
- David Ojabo (EDGE) *red-shirt sophomore
(8) Oklahoma at (13) Baylor - Fox
Players to watch
Oklahoma
- Perrion Winfrey (iDL)
- Nik Bonitto (EDGE)
- Isaiah Thomas (EDGE)
- Eric Gray (RB)
Baylor
- Xavier Newman-Johnson (C/G)
- Terrel Bernard (iLB)
Afternoon game
(4) Ohio State vs. (19) Purdue
ABC - 3:30pm
Players to watch
Ohio State
- Chris Olave (WR)
- Garrett Wilson (WR)
- Thayer Munford (OT)
- Nicholas Petit-Frere (OT)
- Zach Harrison (DL)
Purdue
- George Karlaftis (EDGE/DL)
- David Bell (WR)
- DaMarcus Mitchell (EDGE)
Prime Time game
(15) Ole Miss vs. (12) Texas A&M
ESPN - 7pm
Players to watch
Ole Miss
- Matt Corral (QB)
- Sam Williams (DE)
- Lakia Henry (LB)
- Jerrion Ealy (RB)
Texas A&M
- Kenyon Green (OG)
- DeMarvin Leal (iDL)
- Tyree Johnson (EDGE)
- Jalen Wydermyer (TE)
- Isaiah Spiller (RB)
