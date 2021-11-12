Fantasy football rankings: Week 10

We are now past the half-way point of the 2021 fantasy NFL season. We may not quite be at Scott Hanson’s “Witching Hour,” but the excitement is still at an all time high. Josh Allen is in a primed position to rebound after his Week 9 dud. The Colts’ Carson Wentz just scored 24-fantasy points against the Jets on Thursday Night Football, and the Bills should be looking to make a statement against the Jets.

The highest over/unders on the week are the Falcons at Cowboys (54.5), Vikings at Chargers (53), and Chiefs @ Raiders (52). Week nine was whacky, let’s see how Week 10 unfolds with the Return of Russell Wilson, the AFC West battle on Sunday Night Football, and the possible bounce-back spot for this Dallas Cowboys offense.

Quarterbacks

Josh Allen @ NYJ Tom Brady @ WAS Justin Herbert vs MIN Aaron Rodgers vs SEA Dak Prescott vs ATL Matt Stafford @ SF Russell Wilson @ GB Jalen Hurts @ DEN Patrick Mahomes @ LV Carson Wentz vs JAX Kyler Murray vs CAR Derek Carr vs KC Kirk Cousins @ LAC Matt Ryan @ DAL Ryan Tannehill vs NO Teddy Bridgewater vs PHI Ben Roethlisberger vs DET Taylor Heineke vs TB Trevor Lawrence @ IND Baker Mayfield @ NE Jimmy Garoppolo vs LAR Jared Goff @ PIT Mike White vs BUF P.J. Walker @ ARI Mac Jones vs CLE Trevor Siemian @ TEN

Running back

Jonathan Taylor vs JAX Christian McCaffrey @ ARI Najee Harris vs DET Dalvin Cook @ LAC Austin Ekeler vs MIN Ezekiel Elliott vs ATL Alvin Kamara @ TEN Cordarrelle Patterson @ DAL Aaron Jones vs SEA James Connor vs CAR Darrell Henderson Jr. @ SF Leonard Fournette @ WAS James Robinson @ IND Josh Jacobs vs KC Elijah Mitchell vs LAR Devin Singletary @ NYJ (especially without Moss) Darrel Williams @ LV Michael Carter vs BUF Damien Harris vs CLE (if active) Antonio Gibson vs TB D’Ernest Johnson @ NE Melvin Gordon III vs PHI Jordan Howard @ DEN Javonte Williams vs PHI Kenyan Drake vs KC Alex Collins @ GB (with no Chris Carson) J.D. McKissic vs TB A.J. Dillon vs SEA Tony Pollard vs ATL Mark Ingram II @ TEN Jeremy McNichols vs NO Nyheim Hines vs JAX Andrian Peterson vs NO Eno Benjamin vs CAR Sony Michel @ SF

Wide receivers

Cooper Kupp @ SF Davante Adams vs SEA Tyreek Hill @ LV Stefon Diggs @ NYJ Mike Evans @ WAS A.J. Brown vs NO Diontae Johnson vs DET Terry McLaurin vs TB D.K. Metcalf @ GB Michael Pittman Jr. vs JAX Ceedee Lamb vs ATL Chris Godwin @ WAS (if he plays) Justin Jefferson @ LAC Deebo Samual vs LAR Keenan Allen vs MIN Amari Cooper vs ATL Tyler Lockett @ GB Mike Williams vs MIN DeAndre Hopkins vs CAR Robert Woods @ SF Adam Thielen @ LAC Hunter Renfrow vs KC D.J. Moore @ ARI Chase Claypool vs DET DeVonta Smith @ DEN Emmanuel Sanders @ NYJ Christian Kirk vs CAR Jerry Jeudy vs PHI Courtland Sutton vs PHI Brandon Aiyuk vs LAR Cole Beasley @ NYJ Julio Jones vs NO Marvin Jones Jr. @ IND Jamison Crowder vs BUF Russell Gage @ DAL

Tight ends

Travis Kelce @ LV Darren Waller vs KC Kyle Pitts @ DAL George Kittle vs lAR T.J. Hockenson @ PIT Dalton Schultz vs ATL Dallas Goedert @ DEN Dan Arnold @ IND Hunter Henry vs CLE Pat Freiermuth vs DET Logan Thomas vs TB Noah Fant vs PHI Tyler Conklin @ LAC Zach Ertz vs CAR Jared Cook vs Min Tyler Higbee @ SF David Njoku @ NE Rob Gronkowski @ WAS Mo Alie-Cox vs JAX O.J. Howard @ WAS

Low owned kickers (Yahoo %)

Chris Boswell vs DET (46%) Ryan Succop @ WAS (48%) Dustin Hopkins vs MIN (13%)

Low owned defenses (Yahoo %)