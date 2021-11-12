 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Fantasy football rankings: Week 10

By Nick Falato
Dallas Cowboys v New England Patriots Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

We are now past the half-way point of the 2021 fantasy NFL season. We may not quite be at Scott Hanson’s “Witching Hour,” but the excitement is still at an all time high. Josh Allen is in a primed position to rebound after his Week 9 dud. The Colts’ Carson Wentz just scored 24-fantasy points against the Jets on Thursday Night Football, and the Bills should be looking to make a statement against the Jets.

The highest over/unders on the week are the Falcons at Cowboys (54.5), Vikings at Chargers (53), and Chiefs @ Raiders (52). Week nine was whacky, let’s see how Week 10 unfolds with the Return of Russell Wilson, the AFC West battle on Sunday Night Football, and the possible bounce-back spot for this Dallas Cowboys offense.

Quarterbacks

  1. Josh Allen @ NYJ
  2. Tom Brady @ WAS
  3. Justin Herbert vs MIN
  4. Aaron Rodgers vs SEA
  5. Dak Prescott vs ATL
  6. Matt Stafford @ SF
  7. Russell Wilson @ GB
  8. Jalen Hurts @ DEN
  9. Patrick Mahomes @ LV
  10. Carson Wentz vs JAX
  11. Kyler Murray vs CAR
  12. Derek Carr vs KC
  13. Kirk Cousins @ LAC
  14. Matt Ryan @ DAL
  15. Ryan Tannehill vs NO
  16. Teddy Bridgewater vs PHI
  17. Ben Roethlisberger vs DET
  18. Taylor Heineke vs TB
  19. Trevor Lawrence @ IND
  20. Baker Mayfield @ NE
  21. Jimmy Garoppolo vs LAR
  22. Jared Goff @ PIT
  23. Mike White vs BUF
  24. P.J. Walker @ ARI
  25. Mac Jones vs CLE
  26. Trevor Siemian @ TEN

Running back

  1. Jonathan Taylor vs JAX
  2. Christian McCaffrey @ ARI
  3. Najee Harris vs DET
  4. Dalvin Cook @ LAC
  5. Austin Ekeler vs MIN
  6. Ezekiel Elliott vs ATL
  7. Alvin Kamara @ TEN
  8. Cordarrelle Patterson @ DAL
  9. Aaron Jones vs SEA
  10. James Connor vs CAR
  11. Darrell Henderson Jr. @ SF
  12. Leonard Fournette @ WAS
  13. James Robinson @ IND
  14. Josh Jacobs vs KC
  15. Elijah Mitchell vs LAR
  16. Devin Singletary @ NYJ (especially without Moss)
  17. Darrel Williams @ LV
  18. Michael Carter vs BUF
  19. Damien Harris vs CLE (if active)
  20. Antonio Gibson vs TB
  21. D’Ernest Johnson @ NE
  22. Melvin Gordon III vs PHI
  23. Jordan Howard @ DEN
  24. Javonte Williams vs PHI
  25. Kenyan Drake vs KC
  26. Alex Collins @ GB (with no Chris Carson)
  27. J.D. McKissic vs TB
  28. A.J. Dillon vs SEA
  29. Tony Pollard vs ATL
  30. Mark Ingram II @ TEN
  31. Jeremy McNichols vs NO
  32. Nyheim Hines vs JAX
  33. Andrian Peterson vs NO
  34. Eno Benjamin vs CAR
  35. Sony Michel @ SF

Wide receivers

  1. Cooper Kupp @ SF
  2. Davante Adams vs SEA
  3. Tyreek Hill @ LV
  4. Stefon Diggs @ NYJ
  5. Mike Evans @ WAS
  6. A.J. Brown vs NO
  7. Diontae Johnson vs DET
  8. Terry McLaurin vs TB
  9. D.K. Metcalf @ GB
  10. Michael Pittman Jr. vs JAX
  11. Ceedee Lamb vs ATL
  12. Chris Godwin @ WAS (if he plays)
  13. Justin Jefferson @ LAC
  14. Deebo Samual vs LAR
  15. Keenan Allen vs MIN
  16. Amari Cooper vs ATL
  17. Tyler Lockett @ GB
  18. Mike Williams vs MIN
  19. DeAndre Hopkins vs CAR
  20. Robert Woods @ SF
  21. Adam Thielen @ LAC
  22. Hunter Renfrow vs KC
  23. D.J. Moore @ ARI
  24. Chase Claypool vs DET
  25. DeVonta Smith @ DEN
  26. Emmanuel Sanders @ NYJ
  27. Christian Kirk vs CAR
  28. Jerry Jeudy vs PHI
  29. Courtland Sutton vs PHI
  30. Brandon Aiyuk vs LAR
  31. Cole Beasley @ NYJ
  32. Julio Jones vs NO
  33. Marvin Jones Jr. @ IND
  34. Jamison Crowder vs BUF
  35. Russell Gage @ DAL

Tight ends

  1. Travis Kelce @ LV
  2. Darren Waller vs KC
  3. Kyle Pitts @ DAL
  4. George Kittle vs lAR
  5. T.J. Hockenson @ PIT
  6. Dalton Schultz vs ATL
  7. Dallas Goedert @ DEN
  8. Dan Arnold @ IND
  9. Hunter Henry vs CLE
  10. Pat Freiermuth vs DET
  11. Logan Thomas vs TB
  12. Noah Fant vs PHI
  13. Tyler Conklin @ LAC
  14. Zach Ertz vs CAR
  15. Jared Cook vs Min
  16. Tyler Higbee @ SF
  17. David Njoku @ NE
  18. Rob Gronkowski @ WAS
  19. Mo Alie-Cox vs JAX
  20. O.J. Howard @ WAS

Low owned kickers (Yahoo %)

  1. Chris Boswell vs DET (46%)
  2. Ryan Succop @ WAS (48%)
  3. Dustin Hopkins vs MIN (13%)

Low owned defenses (Yahoo %)

  1. Tennessee vs NO (48%)
  2. Cleveland @ NE (56%)
  3. Denver vs PHI (58%)

