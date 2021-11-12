Giants news, 11/12: Joe Judge’s bye week message to Giants, more

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

Joe Judge’s bye week message to Giants

The Giants are heading into their bye with a small sliver of hope for the playoffs. Joe Judge noted that Andrew Thomas and Saquon Barkley are still on track to be healthy for the team’s next game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and left his team with the following message:

“We talked about it this morning. Just make the right decisions. We talked about a few of the instances that happened this year and last year around the league. Look, it’s natural for a lot of guys to kind of let their hair down this time of year. You get a few days off, you step away from a stressful situation for a couple days, you kick back. You’ve got to make sure that you put yourself in the right surroundings and you make the right decisions … we’re not exempt to consequences and we’re not exempt from tragedies, so we have to understand that and make the right decisions.”

More headlines

Giants reflect on Super Bowl XLVI run a decade later

Manning, Cruz, Tuck, Tynes and more all relive the 2011 season.

NFC coach: Xavier McKinney can Shape the 2nd Half of the NFL Season

“Sunday seemed like just a glimpse of the kind of impact McKinney can make on a game,” the NFC head coach said. “He’s someone teams are going to need to pay attention to.”

NFL QB Index, Week 10: Tom Brady reclaims No. 1 spot; Matt Ryan enters top 10

18. Daniel Jones 2021 stats: 9 games | 64.8 pct | 2,059 pass yds | 7.0 ypa | 8 pass TD | 5 INT | 258 rush yds | 2 rush TD | 7 fumbles The Giants barely had the ball in a strange game against the Raiders, but Jones made a surprising amount of third-and-long conversions to help his team get the victory despite his quiet box score. Here’s to the G-Men looking healthier on offense after this bye week with their defense starting to lock in.

NFL Week 10 QB Power Rankings: Justin Herbert, Lamar Jackson on the rise as Matthew Stafford tumbles

Jones ranks No. 24 on this one, one spot above Jalen Hurts.

Former LB Carl Banks talks Daniel Jones, Giants defense and Dave Gettleman’s future | The Tailgate

‘Odell texted me’ has already become a meme

In case you missed it

