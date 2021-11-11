Dolphins vs. Ravens: Kickoff time, TV channel, odds, online streaming, announcers, more

Fresh off of a 34-31 overtime win against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 9, the Baltimore Ravens will play the Miami Dolphins in Miami Gardens on Thursday Night Football to kick off Week 10.

The game features two teams on opposite sides of the AFC standings with the Ravens currently at second in the conference playoff race and the Dolphins in second-to-last place.

The Dolphins are coming off of a 17-9 win over the Houston Texans in Week 9 that improved their record to 2-7 and snapped a seven-game losing streak. The Ravens are 6-2, but every game is important in the fight for the top seed in the loaded AFC playoff race.

What you need to know

What: Miami Dolphins (2-7) vs. Baltimore Ravens (6-2)

When: Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021

Where: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida

Game time: 8:20 p.m. ET

TV: FOX, NFL Network

Announcers: Joe Buck and Troy Aikman (Sideline reporters: Erin Andrews and Kristina Pink)

Radio: WQAM 560 AM, KISS 99.9 FM, ESPN 580 AM in Orlando; Sirius channels: 81 (Ravens), 83 (Dolphins), 88 (National); XM Channels: 226 (Ravens), 225 (Dolphins), 88 (National)

Online streaming: Fubo | NFL Game Pass (Free trial)

Odds: Ravens -7.5

Weather: 77, Cloudy

Referee: Ronald Torbert

