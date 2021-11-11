Giants news, 11/11: Sam Beal, midseason analysis, more

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

Sam Beal reacts to Giants release on Instagram

“Feelings are mutual New York,” the 25-year-old captioned a photo of himself in his Giants jersey. “Rocky start to my career but I’m glad I was able to grow my time being here. Fresh start and new opportunity.”

2021 NFL midseason report - What we’ve learned, questions and record projections for all 32 teams

ESPN predicts the Giants and Eagles will both finish 7-10.

NFL Week 10 Offensive Line Rankings | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics

To make matters worse, the Dallas Cowboys are No. 1.

31. NEW YORK GIANTS (DOWN 4) Best-graded: T Andrew Thomas | 70.3 Worst-graded: G Matt Skura | 47.6 New York’s offensive line was taking baby steps in the right direction this season, but injuries have changed all of that and cast them back toward the bottom of the rankings. Andrew Thomas was a disappointment as a rookie but has been the unit’s best player this season — and the team has missed him dearly when he hasn’t been playing. New York has now played 11 different offensive linemen at some point this season, and six of them have PFF pass-blocking grades below 50.0.

Caesars Sportsbook adds Manning family as brand ambassadors

Will rookies Azeez Ojulari, Quincy Roche become Giants’ next great pass rushers?

“I think they’ve been playing their [butts] off,” Xavier McKinney said of the pass rushers who helped him grab two interceptions and NFC Defensive Player of the Week against the Raiders. “They come to practice each and every day, they’re in meetings locked in. I know they’re going to go out there and play hard each and every time. I’m not surprised when they make plays.”

New York Giants Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham Has Fixed the Defense

Giants remain hopeful Saquon Barkley, Andrew Thomas return vs. Buccaneers

Aye @obj we haven’t played the Giants yet this yr Just saying!!! — Darius Slay (@bigplay24slay) November 9, 2021

In case you missed it

