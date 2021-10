James Bettcher had Deone Bucannon play the position he created when he was in Arizona. Mark Barron played a similar role for the Los Angeles Rams.

I see 4 candidates that can possibly fill this role for the Giants defense. Jabrill Peppers, Julian Love, Corey Ballentine and Ryan Connelly.

I think the Giants had one of the first "moneyback" type player when Shaun Williams was on the team. He was a solid cover safety and he could play tough on the line.

Thoughts.