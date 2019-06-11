Giants news, 6/11: Eli Apple’s fresh start, NFC East QB rankings, more

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

Eli Apple has found a home with Saints, giving him chance to 'flourish' - ESPN

Being traded to New Orleans by the Giants is working out well for Eli Apple:

“It was a blessing coming here,” Apple said. “Knowing so many guys already, we just clicked instantly. From our days back, of course. And then other guys that I didn’t really know well, we’re also clicking and gaining a relationship, going out and learning how the guys are off the field. “It’s all been good, just getting better. Just trying to mature more as a player, as a person. Especially in the offseason, you kind of get a chance to unwind and look back at things you’ve done well, you’ve done bad. Just trying to just overall get better as a person and as a player too.”

Panthers' Ross Cockrell 'had to learn to walk again' after bad break - ESPN

Former Giants cornerback Ross Cockrell is fiughting his way back after a horrific leg injury suffered in training camp last July.

NFL Draft Inventory: The best picks still on each roster – The Athletic

Dane Brugler did this for every team in the league. There weren’t many middle- to late-round selections to choose from for the Giants.

Day 1: RB Saquon Barkley (No. 2 overall, 2018) Last season’s Offensive Rookie of the Year, Barkley combined for 2,028 total yards (1,307 rushing, 721 receiving) and led the league in forced missed tackles. If Sam Darnold goes on to big things with the Jets, Barkley’s selection will forever draw scrutiny, but there is no questioning his special talents. Day 2: WR Sterling Shepard (No. 40 overall, 2016) While his numbers have been good but not great (66 catches for 872 yards and four scores in 2018), his opportunities will expand with Odell Beckham Jr. no longer on the roster. Guard Will Hernandez also deserves mention for his performance last season as a rookie starter. Day 3: LB B.J. Goodson (No. 109 overall, 2016) Slim pickings here as the Giants have received minimal production from Day 3 picks in recent years. Goodson is a borderline starter, but recorded 61 tackles last season and flashed with his physicality to blow up blocks and swarm to the football.

Ranking the NFC East, 2019: Quarterbacks - Hogs Haven

This is interesting work from SB Nation’s Washington Redskins website.

BBV Mailbag

Have questions about the Giants? E-mail them to bigblueview@gmail.com, and the best ones will be answered in an upcoming mailbag. Thanks!

BBV Podcast

You can find and subscribe to Big Blue View radio from the show’s home page.

You can find all the shows on our Big Blue View Radio Hub Page.

You can also find the shows and subscribe on all your favorite podcast apps:

Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS