It's now official, Gettlemen just another bad Giant GM...



Who would ever have thought the Giants would pick a GM that upon further review would make Jerry Reese look good. The few decent players in fairly recent drafts that the Giants org have drafted they have not bothered to try to keep them. Guys through the recent years like Linval Joseph, Justin Pugh, Weston Richburg, Landon Collins, have been let go. In place of them we get imports like P Omomeh, J Stewart, that very average grossly overpaid Alec Oglethorpe, and a collection of other castoffs that I'm just too happy to forget....Oh, but I can't forget the grand total of 7 wins......the past two years combined. Hey GREAT job Giants!

I mean are you kidding me? You pay the above lumps of coal in my.....stocking...tons of money along with backing up the Brinks truck for an slightly above average tackle who can't wait to retire. NOT worth it. Eli Manning isn't worth 20 mill anymore, he hasn't been worth that money for three years....the Jackrabbit didn't jump over many rabbits last year but he did lose a step and a half is hardly now even a shutdown corner but you keep him and let 25 year old playmaker, clubhouse leader and one of the few Giant players worthy of pro bowl status Collins leave? WTF?!?!

BAD times in Giant land. But I'm sure they'l sign some stiff for more money than it would take to retain Collins. And with all the other things I've left out I do want to leave with this....the Giants have shown NONE, ZIPPO, ZILCH loyalty to hometown players that have played hard, well and given their all HERE. It should be noted that any mercenary past his time guy looking for a few more paychecks NEED APPLY HERE right here at the Team called the hehehe NY Giants.



