College football Week 5: Games and players to watch

Happy Saturday everyone, and welcome to week five of the college football season!

Last week we had several intriguing quarterback matchups and decided to focus on them. This week there are good matchups that feature players from a variety of positions, including some offensive linemen and defensive backs — two positions the New York Giants should be scouting heavily this year.

But why sit around here talking? Let’s dive in.

(12) West Virginia vs. (25) Texas Tech

ESPN 2 - Noon

This game will likely be a track meet. Both teams feature wide-open air raid offenses and little regard for the defensive side of the ball. If you like watching points being scored and yards being racked up like numbers on a pinball table, this could be the game for you.

The prospect everyone will be watching is WVU quarterback Will Grier. Grier has been generating a buzz for himself throughout the season thus far, after making the wise choice to return to West Virginia for his senior year. The Mountaineers also have a trio of offensive linemen who could interest Giants’ fans.

Players to watch

West Virginia

Will Grier (QB)

(QB) Kolton McKivitz (OT)

Yodny Cajuste (OL)

(OL) Matt Jones (OC)

Texas Tech

Jordyn Brooks (ILB)

(ILB) Madison Akamnonu (G)

(20) BYU at (11) Washington

FOX - 8:30 p.m.

Washington seemingly came from nowhere to build one of the more talented rosters in the Power 5. Scouts joked two years ago that they would need to start shopping for apartments in Seattle because they’d be spending so much time there.

Well, once again Washington has plenty of players to watch. Teams were excited to see left tackle Trey Adams, but he was soon lost for the season to a back injury which required surgery. The NFL will look at him as a medical risk, but his size and athleticism could make him a star at the combine if he is healthy by then.

Players to watch

BYU

Austin Hoyt (OT)

Zane Anderson (DB/OLB)

Matt Bushman (TE)

(TE) Corbin Kaufusi (DE/OLB)

Washington

Kaleb McGary (OT)

(OT) Myles Gaskin (RB)

(RB) Taylor Rapp (S)

(S) JoJo McIntosh (S)

(S) Jordan Miller (CB)

Ole Miss at (5) LSU

ESPN - 9:15 p.m.

Feeling bored with the Pac-12 game? Well, you might want to turn over to the SEC for this match-up. LSU is favored to win by nearly two touchdowns at home, but from the NFL’s perspective, this game has several players worth paying attention to. On the LSU side of things, they feature some of the top defensive backs in college football, headed by superbly-named cornerback Greedy Williams. The Tigers also boast smart, athletic ILB Devin White, who could interest the Giants.

On the Ole Miss side of things, fans will be most interested in offensive tackle Greg Little. Don’t let name fool you, in real life Greg is pretty big, listed at 6-foot-6, 325 pounds, which he carries very well. Little is an athletic blocker who could hear his name called early if he enters the 2019 NFL Draft.

Players to watch

LSU

Greedy Williams (CB)

(CB) Devin White (LB)

(LB) Edwin Alexander (DT)

Garrett Brumfield (OG)

Ole Miss