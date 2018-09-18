Giants news, 9/18: Eli Manning defends short passes, offensive line, more

Good morning, New York Giants fans! Let’s get right to your Tuesday morning headlines.

Eli Manning defends number of short throws

We showed this on Monday, but here is another look at Manning’s passing chart from Sunday night;

That’s 12 passes behind the line of scrimmage and 17 more within 5 yards of it. So, 29 of his 44 throws (65.6 percent) were exceptionally short.

On Monday, Manning defended that.

“I don’t think so,” he said when asked if he thought he had missed chances to go downfield. “We kind of had some play actions and different things called, they did a good job taking away some things. I went through my progressions and saw things clearly, had to take some check downs a few times and we had some other opportunities when we didn’t have some guys open, some of the pressures, and everybody’s just got to play a little bit better and we’ve got to hang in there and make some plays.”

About that pass protection

Coach Pat Shurmur said Monday he thought in most cases the Giants “had a hat” for the rushers the Cowboys sent. They just didn’t execute the blocks.

NFL analyst Brian Baldinger pinned the main issue on “basic assignment football.”

.@giants have MAJOR issues with basic assignment football and the fallout is affecting the Coach and the QB. There is ZERO trust that the protection will hold up in any given play. If you don’t think it can’t get worse...??? #BaldyBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/5aZjs3IIfv — Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) September 17, 2018

.@giants need to spend HOURS this week reviewing assignments and calls. If they don’t fix this now the results are devastating. The good news is that it CAN be fixed. #BaldyBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/UsZj4HVBhG — Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) September 17, 2018

Manning seemed to agree with Baldinger, saying the Cowboys showed “nothing that we didn’t have an answer for.”

“Everybody’s got to know their assignments, enough things where a guy might mess up a little bit, and that’s a combination of everybody,” Manning said. “It’s not just the offensive line, the offensive line gets blamed most of the time but that’s not necessarily the case. You’ve got running backs, you’ve got quarterbacks, you’ve got receivers, everybody plays a part in that. As a team, we’ve got to be better and know the calls and know your assignments, and it’s just when you have those few mess ups in critical third downs and blitzing situations, that’s when guys are coming free.”

Damon Harrison: Giants have “different mindset”

BBV Radio

Despite their fourth 0-2 start in five season, defensive tackle Damon Harrison still believes this Giants team is different.

“It’s a completely different team with different guys in positions. You just go back and look at the previous years and compare it to this one, rightfully so, but it’s just a different group of guys, a different mindset. Not saying that the mindset that we had in the past was wrong. I think just one game at a time and not looking ahead will help us.

Around the Inter-Google

New York Giants goofed in drafting Saquon Barkley at No. 2 - New York Giants Blog- ESPN

In "win-now" mode, the Giants drafted the star running back instead of a QB. That was a bad move, seeing as they aren't close to being title material.

Leonard: Giants only have themselves to blame for foolishly believing Eli Manning still has it, and now they'll pay the consequences - NY Daily News

It’s appalling how badly Dave Gettleman and ownership appear to have misjudged this team’s ability

NY Giants: 5 takeaways from 'unacceptable' loss to Dallas Cowboys

Giants fall to 0-2 for the fifth time in sixth seasons with a pathetic performance in 20-13 defeat to the Cowboys. Here are our 5 takeaways.

Eli Manning isn't going anywhere, but who is Giants next QB? Look at 2019-20 free agents, NFL Draft | NJ.com

The Giants passed Sam Darnold, who went to the Jets. Is Kyle Lauletta next Giants QB? Or is there answer in free agency, 2019 NFL Draft?

Buried in an 0-2 hole, Pat Shurmur and Giants need leaders more than ever | NJ.com

Given the Giants' early-season struggles, the team's leaders will need to rally to help avoid another tumultuous season, after starting 0-2 for the second consecutive year.

The Giants are ruining what’s left of Eli Manning

The whole idea, the Big Blueprint from the very top of the franchise, was to win now with Eli Manning.

It was an organizational strategy steeped in romance and...