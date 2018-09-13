Saquon gets his touchdown ball back ... maybe

Never fear, New York Giants fans! Saquon Barkley has the ball back from his first career touchdown, a 68-yard run against the Jacksonville Jaguars back safe and sound. At least he thinks he does.

“I got my ball back. There’s no way I was not getting that ball back,” Barkley said on Thursday.

What the heck are we talking about? Well, this.

But did the thief, Odell Beckham Jr., actually give Barkley back the real ball “well, I gave him A ball back,” he joked.

Nice to see Beckham and Barkley having fun. The kidding around stops on Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys, though. The only real fun Giants fans want to see their dynamic duo having is lighting up the scoreboard in a Giants’ victory.